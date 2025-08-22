Inspire.tech Fest 2025: The third edition of the Sof.ia Tech Fest evolves under the inspiration brand

Inspia illuminates you today announces the consolidation of your flagship event: inspire.tech fest 2025, which

The University of Engineering and Technology (UTEC) will have as headquarters in Barranco. This

It will be the third edition of a meeting that was born as Sof.ia Techfest, and that since 2022 has been

positioned as a regional reference in education, innovation and financial inclusion.

The first 2022 edition was held within the framework of the World Financial Education Summit

From the OECD in Rio de Janeiro, presenting the first ideas of inspiration illuminates you to the world. In

2024, the event evolved to a high -impact face -to -headquarters -based format based in the NOS PUCP,

gathering technology, education and young university professionals. The 2024 edition

It was the launching framework of the MVP of Inspia illuminates you, the only financial education app

For the whole family. By 2025, under the umbrella of the inspiration brand, the Inspire.tech fest grows in

scale, relevance and scope.

“With inspia.tech fest 2025 we take a decisive step: we not only change the name online to

Our global brand strategy, but we reaffirm our commitment to disruption

educational and financial inclusion. It will be the most ambitious version to date, ”says Alfredo

Ismael Nuñez, founder and CEO of Inspirate illuminates you.

Date: Wednesday, September 24

Place: University of Engineering and Technology (UTEC) – Lima – Peru.

Main novelties of this edition:

Launch of the full features version of InspiA illuminates you.

Luxury panelists of the financial, technological and educational industry.

Outstanding guests of the Educational and Financial Sector of Latin America.

Interactive experiences and networking space.

“This third edition consolidates inspiration.tech.fest as the epicenter of social innovation,

Technological and financial in the region, ”adds Nuñez.“ Utec gives us an avant -garde scenario

To share knowledge, present solutions and generate a tangible impact. “