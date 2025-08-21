Tako lifts US $ 19 million in series A to revolutionize payroll management with artificial intelligence

Just nine months after receiving its first investment, Startup Tako, specialized in human resources technology, has just closed a series A for US $ 19 million. The operation was led by Ribbit Capital and included the participation of A16Z and ONEVC, firms that also participated in the previous round.

According to Sebastián Mejía, co -founder of Tako, the new investment arrived earlier than expected thanks to the proactive interest of the funds to support the long -term plans of the company, which seeks to become the “brain” of the human resources area.

Tako’s didy

Tako was founded at the end of 2022 by Colombian Sebastián Mejía (Rappi) and Brazilian Fernando Gadotti (Doghero). Its purpose is clear: to solve the inefficiencies of payroll processing in Brazil, a country with highly complex labor legislation.

The platform uses artificial intelligence agents specifically trained in Brazilian legislation to automate payroll closure, avoid common errors and reduce operating times from weeks to hours.

“Brazil has one of the most complex labor systems in the world and the closure of the payroll can take up to two weeks in companies. Tako reduces this process to a few hours,” said Gadotti, current CEO of the company.

In addition to automating, agents can answer questions in natural language, such as “What is the cost of the sales team?”, Which allows greater real -time operational control.

Tako impact

Since its launch, Tako has prosecuted more than R $ 1 billion (US $ 190 million) in payrolls and has helped its customers save more than 5,000 working days. Today they work with companies such as Warren, Tractian and Sousmile.

“The payroll is the highest cost of the company. If you close it faster, you can close accounting and finance with greater agility and plan better,” Mejía said.

New steps and future plans

With the capital raised, Tako will open an office in San Francisco, seeking to stay near the global epicenter of artificial intelligence. However, its operational focus will continue to be in the Brazilian market, where they see their main opportunity for short and medium term expansion.

“San Francisco has reborn. The city is more electric, faster, very young. Innovation comes from very young people, and we want to be connected to that,” Mejía added.

Although today its focus is on the payroll, Tako aims to become a central platform of business operational data, allowing decisions in different areas. According to Gadotti, some companies already use the system to manage human resources, equipment allocation and active personnel monitoring.