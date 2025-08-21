Niubox bets on diverse leadership: Mariella Cafferata assumes how country manager in Peru

The Latin American firm or Legal Digital Legal, recognized for its approach to digital law, public affairs and emerging technologies, announced the appointment of Mariella Cafferata as its new country manager in Peru. This movement reinforces its commitment to a more diverse and strategic leadership, aligned with the challenges of the current legal sector.

A trajectory out of the conventional

Bachelor of Communications from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, Mariella has more than 15 years of experience in companies such as IBM, Belcorp, Accenture and Sunat, where she led commercial, digital and institutional strategies. His experience outside the traditional field of law has allowed him to have an innovative and strategic vision of the evolution of the legal sector.

Of marketing to general leadership

Since the beginning of 2025, Mariella had been performing as director of marketing and business development in Niubox, being key in the positioning and growth of the firm both in Peru and in the Andean region. Its promotion represents not only a natural evolution of its role, but also a redefinition of what it means to lead in a legal firm of the 21st century.

“The future of the legal sector depends on the diversity of perspectives, collaboration and a strategic vision. I am honored to mold and lead that vision,” said Mariella Cafferata.

Leadership without labels

The founder and CEO of Niubox, Oscar Montezuma, supported the appointment with a provocative reflection:

“We already trust non -medical professionals to direct clinics, and non -engineers to lead technology companies. Trusting unbeatized professionals to lead legal signatures is not radical, it is logical.”

Monteza also pointed out that sustainable growth does not come only from adding lawyers or practices, but from understanding the business model and managing it with a clear strategy, something that is often not taught in law faculties.

Niubox: expanding legal innovation

With presence in Peru, Ecuador and Colombia, Niubox continues to consolidate as a pioneering firm in artificial intelligence, digital regulation, data protection, telecommunications and other key areas of the new legal ecosystem. Its interdisciplinary approach combines law, strategy and innovation, with a clear vision: to be the legal signature of the future in Latin America.