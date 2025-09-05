JUMPTART: The Brazilian startup that facilitates the immigration of Latin Founders to the United States

Jumpstart was born from the personal experiences of its founder, Fabiano Rocha, with three complex migratory processes in the United States and Canada.

The first happened when his government scholarship to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was canceled a month before the trip, having to spend difficulties to maintain his place. The second happened years later, where seeking Canada, found problems related to housing rental. And the third would happen again in the United States, where he almost lost US $ 20,000 dealing with lawyers who wanted him to apply to a Green Card for which he was not eligible.

These financial, legal and bureaucratic difficulties during their studies and international transfers, made Fabiano identify the need for an immigration service that is fast, reliable and accessible, combining specialized human review and artificial intelligence.

JUMPTART: Technology and Ia to democratize immigration

Jumpstart was founded at the end of 2023 by Fabiano Rocha and Mateus Nobre, both friends of the same university. Fabiano with experience in multinationals such as Ambev, Johnson & Johnson and Solvay, has also worked on social impact startups such as Quero Educação, Vtex, Isaac, Stoa and Principia. While Mateus has experience in various startups, such as Stone, Provi or Wildlife, and was even part of the founding team of the startup enter.

Jumpstart’s proposal combines artificial intelligence trained in immigration with specialized human review. «We have reached a balance between artificial intelligence agents and human specialists. We are different from a traditional office of lawyers, which often fails in transparency and speed, but we are also different of artificial intelligence solutions that operate without any supervision, ”explains Fabiano.

The Startup process goes through three layers of review to increase the chances of success: artificial intelligence, parallegals and lawyers specialized in immigration to the United States. The request is delivered in just two weeks, even some clients have managed to submit the application in less than a week.

JUMPTART offers prices up to 50% lower than traditional law firms and operates with a model based on success: approved visa request or return your money.

THE “FOUNDER PACKAGE” for Latin American entrepreneurs

JUMPTart offers immigration advice for Latin Americans seeking to emigrate to the United States. Its star product is the “Founder package”, specialized in the O-1A Visa and the Green Card via EB-1A or EB-2 NIW.

This package includes not only the process of obtaining the visa or Green Card, but also company opening, accounting and tax planning, transfer of employees and even pet immigration through allied companies. The startup also offers visas for investors (E-2), business transfers (L-1), students (F-1, J-1) and their families (CR-1, Ir-1).

Accelerated growth and regional expansion

In their first year and a half of operation, more than 1,100 people have used JUMPTart services.

Initially focused on both immigration and financial services for immigrants, Jumstart evolved to concentrate on immigration advice by identifying the greatest opportunity in this segment. He began operating in Brazil but now attends founders throughout Latin America.

The startup lifted US $ 450,000 in a pre-semilla round with Ángel investors such as Brian Requarth (latitude) and Matthew Allan (former credit director of Paypal and Google). These investors have supported both capital and strategic advice, following an efficient capital lifting philosophy.

Vision of Future and International Expansion

In the short term, JUMPTart seeks to facilitate the immigration of the most founders of Latin American startups. Its long -term vision is to become the reference platform for entrepreneurs in the region seeking international expansion.

The startup plans to include more allies in its “Founder package.” “We believe that there is still a lot of space for growth throughout Latin America,” says the founding team.

With a migratory service market that has traditionally been expensive and unre transparent, JUMPTart seeks to democratize access to formal immigration, facilitating the mobility of Latin American talent and enhancing the creation of startups in a competitive global market.