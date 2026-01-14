We link: the edtech that converts data into impact measurement with artificial intelligence

Vinculamos, a Chilean startup specialized in digital intelligence solutions for higher education, developed Mide Impacto, a platform that uses artificial intelligence to measure the social impact of the actions of educational institutions and companies to connect with the environment. The company was founded four years ago responding to a regulatory need in Chile, to measure the impact of the connection with the environment for higher education institutions.

The platform works as a “super intelligent analyst” that captures data and converts it into narratives of change and value generated by relationship and linkage actions, in turn automating institutional evaluation processes, adapting to regulatory standards and saving time for management teams.

To date, it has analyzed more than 30,000 initiatives with 160,000 registered participants, achieving 60% savings in analysis and reporting time, with 91% alignment to the Sustainable Development Goals.

“We help higher education institutions and companies measure the real impacts of their relationship, training, research and innovation processes, beyond counting initiatives or participating people, because we focus on the changes that their contributions generate,” explains Héctor Jorquera, Executive Director of Vinculamos.

We link: from regulation to business spin-off

In 2025, Vinculamos made a strategic decision, the creation of “Mide Impacto”, as a spin-off specialized in measuring social, economic and environmental impact.

“The best way to respond to our clients about who we are and what we do is to say that we measure impact. What impacts? Those that the institution or company needs to measure,” the company points out.

This move allowed Vinculamos to expand from the educational sector to the corporate sector. Currently working with a large multinational company measuring its SROI (Social Return on Investment), marking the beginning of a new business vertical.

The platform offers services such as management of agreements and interest groups, design of Theories of Change and metrics such as Linkage and Directionality Indices, consistency, effectiveness and contribution to local, regional or international strategies, providing foundations for impact narratives.

Artificial intelligence from the beginning

Vinculamos was born with the intuition that it should incorporate machine learning from its foundation, thus training its algorithm with more than 15,000 data obtained through public transparency from Chilean universities.

“We had the intuition that our system had to be able to analyze all the data generated through digital intelligence and associate what the institutions record with a set of relevant roadmaps, agendas and strategies to demonstrate their contributions,” they explain.

With the release of generative AI models, the process became significantly easier, cheaper and faster. In 2025, they applied for a Corfo fund that will allow them to have advanced human capital, including a doctor in engineering with a specialty in AI, to develop an agentic artificial intelligence architecture.

Regional expansion underway

Vinculamos currently operates in Chile, Colombia and Spain with more than 20 higher education institutions, companies and non-profit organizations as clients.

For 2026, the strategy focuses on consolidating sales, growing both the number of clients and additional services and establishing strategic alliances with regional markets, adapting specific languages ​​and requirements for each country, as would be the case in the case of a future expansion to Mexico, Peru or Colombia.

The long-term vision includes strategic alliances in Europe, where in the coming years they could consider raising capital with international investors. Until now, the company has grown organically through sales, maintaining a responsible approach in a relatively new area in the region.

