This fintech raises US$20 million in Series B for stablecoin infrastructure expansion

VelaFi, a stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure platform, announced the raising of a US$20 million Series B round, led by XVC and Ikuyo. The transaction included the participation of Alibaba Investment, Planetree, current shareholder BAI Capital and other global investors, bringing VelaFi’s total financing to more than US$40 million.

Founded in 2020 by Maggie Wu and part of Galactic Holdings, the company has a strong presence in Latin America and a proven track record in payments infrastructure, serving businesses in complex and underserved markets. It has since expanded its coverage to the United States and Asia, allowing businesses to access a unified platform that connects local banking networks, global transfer networks, and major stablecoin protocols.

Today, VelaFi has supported hundreds of enterprise customers and processed billions of dollars in payment volume, with demand constantly growing across its global channels.

VelaFi: Infrastructure for the next generation of payments

VelaFi’s platform offers enterprise-grade financial infrastructure including deposits and withdrawals, cross-border payments, multi-currency trading support, foreign exchange workflows, and secure asset management. All of this is accessible directly through their platform or through API integrations.

«This investment accelerates our global expansion from Latin America to the United States and Asia. These three regions together represent a significant portion of global trade flows, capital movement and business activity,” said Maggie Wu.

By addressing business-critical issues such as settlement delays, liquidity inefficiencies and fragmented financial systems, VelaFi facilitates fast, compliant and cost-effective global financial flows. The company operates through regulated entities in Latin America, the United States and Asia.

Stablecoin market in accelerated growth

Global payment flows exceed US$150 trillion annually, while stablecoins now support an estimated annual settlement volume of US$25 – US$30 trillion between cross-border businesses, global e-commerce, trade networks and institutional financial flows.

As global finance evolves towards faster, more transparent and interoperable systems, VelaFi seeks to drive this transformation by offering a compatible, scalable and enterprise-grade stablecoin infrastructure.

“By strengthening our licensing network and deepening our connectivity in these crucial economic corridors, we seek to build the unified settlement platform that modern global businesses urgently need, but that traditional financial infrastructure has failed to provide,” Wu concluded.