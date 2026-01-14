Omni Group acquires Jüsto weeks after the digital supermarket closed operations in Mexico

Grupo Omni announced the acquisition of Jüsto, the Mexican digital supermarket that only in December 2025 had closed its operations after six years in the market. With this operation, the company seeks to consolidate its position in the online retail sector and expand its reach in the national market.

The news represents an unexpected turn for Jüsto, which had announced the cessation of activities on December 15 citing “financial, operational and strategic factors.” The startup founded by Ricardo Weder and Alejandro Sisniega had raised more than US$300 million from funds such as General Atlantic, Bimbo Ventures, Femsa Ventures and Mountain Nazca.

From closing to acquisition

The integration will allow Omni to take advantage of the technological and logistics infrastructure that Jüsto built during its years of operation. The objective is to improve the purchasing experience of users and expand delivery coverage in different cities of the country.

The strategy aims to strengthen the distribution of food and essential items through digital platforms, a sector that has shown sustained growth in Mexico where consumers demand speed, quality and competitive prices.

Leveraging existing assets

Grupo Omni executives highlighted that the purchase responds to the moment of electronic commerce in Mexico. The incorporation of Jüsto also opens the possibility of developing new lines of business and establishing alliances with local producers.

For their part, representatives of Jüsto indicated that the operation will allow it to scale its services and take advantage of Omni’s distribution network to reach more customers. The platform, recognized for its fast delivery model and fresh products, will benefit from investment and corporate support to consolidate its expansion.

The context of the closure

Jüsto had announced its last financing round in October 2024, when it obtained US$ 70 million: US$ 50 million from a capital round led by General Atlantic and US$ 20 million from a financing structured by HSBC.

Just one month after that financing, the company announced the gradual closure of its operations in Peru in November 2024, followed by its departure from Brazil in December of the same year. Mexico was the last market to close operations.

The startup had expanded to Brazil and Peru in 2021, at the height of the pandemic that boosted digital businesses. In Brazil it had acquired local player Freshmart as part of its regional growth strategy.

New opportunity with Grupo Omni

The acquisition by Grupo Omni represents a second opportunity for the Jüsto model under a different corporate structure. Omni’s financial backing and existing distribution network could allow the platform to operate more sustainably.

The quick commerce sector in Mexico has faced significant challenges. Jokr, one of Jüsto’s main competitors, had announced its departure from the country almost three years ago, in 2022, evidencing the difficulties of the model in the Mexican market.

With this acquisition, Grupo Omni is committed to revitalizing a business model that, although it faced operational and financial obstacles, has validated technological infrastructure and brand recognition in the segment of rapid deliveries of fresh products.