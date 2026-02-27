Vita Wallet becomes the first international company authorized to operate with crypto in Bolivia

Vita Wallet, the Chilean fintech founded in 2019 by brothers Joel Zambrano, Moisés Zambrano and the Argentine Leonel Roa, became the first international institution to obtain authorization to operate with crypto assets in Bolivia under the country’s new fintech regulations. The milestone comes after months of joint work between the company’s Legal & Compliance team and Bolivian regulatory entities.

The new regulation, promoted by Supreme Decree No. 5384 and regulated by the ASFI, was approved in May 2025 with the objective of formalizing Financial Technology Companies as Complementary Services. The regulations cover wallets, payments, blockchain and crypto assets, and gave companies until April 30, 2026, to adapt.

Viawallet: A firm step towards financial modernization

“This is a triumph for our legal team and a gift for our community in Bolivia. We are here to stay and to build the financial ecosystem that Bolivians deserve,” said Damián Azócar, Head Legal & Expansion of Vita Wallet. The authorization enables the company to operate freely between the fiat and crypto worlds, preparing the ground for a future definitive license.

As part of this advance, Vita Wallet will soon enable payments in bolivianos (BOB) within its platform, which will allow companies to manage their capital with greater agility and reduce operational frictions within the national financial system.

Bolivia as a technological hub in South America

Vita Wallet currently operates in six countries – Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia and Peru – with more than 300,000 users and plans to close 2026 with a transactional volume of around US$2 billion. The platform facilitates international transfers to more than 50 destinations, with times up to five times faster than traditional banking.

With this authorization, the fintech reinforces its vision of democratizing access to global financial services with legal support, positioning Bolivia as a key link in its regional expansion strategy.