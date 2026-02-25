Addi closes structured financing of US$89 million with Citi to expand its payments platform in Colombia

Addi, one of the leading fintech platforms in Colombia, closed a US$89 million structured financing with Citi, deepening its collaboration with Fasanara Capital. The operation strengthens the company’s ability to expand access to responsible financing solutions in Colombia and reaffirms its strategy of building a robust capital markets platform.

Santiago Suárez, CEO and co-founder of Addi, celebrated the operation, highlighting that the alliance with Citi adds to long-standing collaborations with Goldman Sachs, BBVA Spark, Neuberger Berman and Victory Park Capital Advisors. The financing will allow expanding financing alternatives for clients and advancing business objectives.

“Institutional alliances like this support the strength of our model and our long-term vision,” Addi said in his official statement.

The capital diversification strategy

The financing with Citi marks a milestone in Addi’s strategy to diversify its sources of capital beyond traditional venture capital. The company maintains alliances with multiple global financial institutions, allowing it to access different financing instruments according to its growth needs.

This diversification reduces dependence on traditional venture capital and provides greater financial stability for long-term operations. The ability to access structured financing from institutions like Citi demonstrates the operational maturity of fintech and its transition from high-risk startup to consolidated financial platform.

Why BNPL has potential in Colombia

The Buy Now Pay Later model has gained traction in Latin America as a response to the limitations of the traditional banking system. In Colombia, where approximately 70% of the population does not have access to credit cards, platforms like Addi provide financing alternatives that democratize access to credit.

The instant approval and seamless digital experience contrast with the bureaucratic processes of traditional banks, especially attracting young and digital consumers. Businesses also benefit by increasing conversion and average ticket, creating a two-way business model that generates value for both sides of the market.

The US$89 million structured financing with Citi represents a significant validation of the Colombian fintech ecosystem, demonstrating that local startups can achieve sufficient scale to attract institutional capital from tier-one financial institutions. Santiago Suárez closed his statement toasting “a very exciting 2026”, noting that this collaboration will provide the necessary fuel to boost the transactions of millions of Colombians.