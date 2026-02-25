99Pay raises US$135 million to strengthen its credit operation in Brazil

99Pay, the Brazilian fintech behind the 99 mobility application, completed the raising of US$135 million through a Credit Rights Investment Fund (FIDC). This operation marks the third structure of this type established by the company since it began granting loans in November 2022, with Bradesco BBI as exclusive coordinator and also as an investor alongside 99 itself.

The platform offers paid digital account, personal loans, cryptocurrency investments, Pix and ticket payments, all from the same application that millions of Brazilians already use to get around the cities. Its proposal combines mobility and financial services in a single ecosystem, promoted by DiDi Chuxing.

99pay: Credit that grows with real traction

Since the beginning of its lending operations, 99Pay has already provided approximately US$1.16 billion in loans, with a current active portfolio of nearly US$350 million. These numbers reflect sustained demand from users who already rely on the platform for their everyday financial needs.

The company has operated since 2024 with two licenses from the Central Bank: Direct Credit Society (SCD) and Payment Institution (IP), which allows it to act in a regulated manner both in granting loans and in payment services. According to data from the Central Bank for the fourth quarter of 2024, the platform already exceeds 26 million clients.

Finance and mobility: a regional commitment

With this new funding, 99Pay reinforces credit as a strategic pillar of growth within the DiDi Chuxing ecosystem in Brazil. The operation reflects a growing trend in the region: mobility platforms that take advantage of their user base to expand into financial services.

The acquisition strengthens its position in the digital financial services ecosystem and allows it to continue developing credit solutions adapted to the needs of its users, consolidating 99Pay as one of the most relevant players in the fintech industry in Brazil.