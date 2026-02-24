Humand raises US$66 million in the largest Series A in the history of Latin America

Humand, an Argentine fintech with a native artificial intelligence operating system for deskless operational workers, announced the closing of a Series A round for US$66 million. Founded by Nicolás Benenzon and Gerónimo Maspero, the company addresses one of the biggest challenges of modern organizations: the digital disconnection of their operational workforce.

The two founders met in 2016 as university students, during a talk by Marcos Galperin. After capturing the attention of ArcelorMittal’s Chief HR Officer in 2019, they officially launched the platform in 2021 and that same year they settled in Mexico, where in six months they added 30 new clients.

The round led by Kaszek and Goodwater Capital, included the participation of Newtopia VC, Y Combinator and investors such as Arash Ferdowsi, founder of Dropbox; Sebastián Mejía, founder of Rappi; and Marcos Galperin, Executive Chairman of Mercado Libre, linked to the company since its origins.

Humand: A gap that affects 2.7 billion workers

Deskless workers represent 80% of the global workforce. However, the functions of the corporate software were designed exclusively for employees in front of a computer, leaving out those who work in factories, hospitals, commercial premises or construction.

“As the world moves toward automation and artificial intelligence, millions of people are still working with processes designed for 1990. That is the opportunity Humand decided to solve,” Benenzon said.

Currently, the platform is used by more than 1.6 million people in more than 1,500 companies in 51 countries, including Techint Engineering and Construction, Femsa Salud Chile and Euram CL.

AI to integrate the entire workforce

Humand centralizes communication, culture and people management in a single mobile-first and AI-native application with more than 30 modules. Its artificial intelligence agents answer queries, manage requests, facilitate onboarding and reduce the operational burden on HR teams. HH., helping employees save up to 2 hours per day.

With the resources from this round, the company aims to consolidate its expansion in Colombia and the 51 countries where it already operates, while advancing the continuous development of its AI platform. Its objective is to become the global standard for companies with operational workers, building from Latin America a category that today does not have a clear leader worldwide.