MiChamba: the Mexican startup that connects the workforce with technology

MiChamba was born from a desire shared by its co-founders, between excessive dependence on WhatsApp to coordinate business operations in Mexico and wanting to provide real value. This lack of tools adapted to the local reality was the starting point to create a solution that today digitizes mechanics, drivers, technicians and field workers.

Ricardo Flores, Gilberto López and Humberto Bravo, co-founders of the Mexican startup, have very different but complementary trajectories. Ricardo began his career in investment banking in New York, working at JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, before making the leap to the world of startups where he became a Product Owner.

Humberto studied finance at American University and was always linked to the family businesses in Mexico, especially in logistics and the gas industry.

«How can we be the ones who bring value to everything that is currently happening in Mexico? And that’s how MiChamba was born,” declares Humberto Bravo, co-founder of MiChamba.

The forgotten segment: more than 70% of the workforce

MiChamba’s value proposition is clear: to be the information bridge between field operations and administrative systems. While white collar companies have tools such as SAP, Oracle or Salesforce, the majority of blue collar workers still rely on informal chats.

Ricardo and Humberto decided to focus on this segment forgotten by technology, which represents more than 70% of the workforce in Mexico according to INEGI data. Its mission is to digitize and facilitate communication with simple and accessible solutions.

«What makes us different is that we understand people’s frustration. Our solution puts people before technology,” declares Ricardo Flores, co-founder of MiChamba.

From previous experiences to corporate clients

Both recognize that MiChamba has been their first company in the technological field. However, previous experiences gave them fundamental learning. Ricardo’s participation in Wealth.com, where he helped raise US$16 million, taught him the importance of building strong teams.

Humberto brought valuable lessons from his social work during the pandemic, when he supported more than 500 families with food supplies. This experience showed him the importance of image and trust towards clients and users.

MiChamba’s strategic approach allowed them to scale quickly and gain heavyweight clients such as Pemex, Hilton and Repsol. Their entry into industries such as hotels, gas stations and maintenance was possible thanks to strategic alliances that opened the doors to understand internal operations.

Technology at the service of workers

MiChamba is an example of how a startup can emerge from an everyday problem and transform it into an opportunity for innovation. The platform offers tools designed specifically for users who are not accustomed to complex enterprise software, with intuitive interfaces that facilitate adoption without requiring extensive training.

With established corporate clients and a deep understanding of field operations in multiple industries, MiChamba is positioned as a scalable solution to a structural problem in the Latin American labor market: the disconnection between field workers and corporate administrative systems.