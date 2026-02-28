After reading your post, I sincerely feel that it offers a very clear and practical vision of why Industrial Engineering is such a solid option in Ecuador. I like that you not only talk about salary, but also about flexibility, digital skills and contribution to the growth of the country. The part about studying online is especially important today, since many students need to balance work and studies. Careers focused on improving systems and efficiency are clearly the future. Similarly, organized platforms like MI Portal Fone, linked to the FONE system in Mexico, demonstrate how structured systems can make professional life easier by allowing teachers to consult their payroll and payment details online without unnecessary stress.