Turbodato uses artificial intelligence to transform online sales into Latin America

Turbodato, founded in 2024 by Lautaro Ferstein, Santiago Miranda and Tomás Jalil, is transforming how brands and retailers manage prices and promotions in Ecommerce. The platform uses artificial intelligence to monitor prices, quotas, discounts and availability in real time. In addition, it offers dynamic dashboards that allow companies to compete more efficiently in marketplaces such as Mercado Libre and Amazon.

Of a family problem to a regional startup

The idea was born during the pandemia. The uncle of one of the founders, dedicated to the sale of toys, could not compete against large chains that changed prices every day. To help him, the young people created a bot that automatically recorded those variations. The tool improved business sales and demonstrated the potential of the project.

Today, turbodato became a growing startup. In 2025 he won the Startup Competition of the Ecommerce Day, recognition that validates its impact on the digital ecosystem.

Allies and international expansion

The team got Sparklab support from the University of San Andrés and the Start Fellowship International Program. It is also part of the spicy background portfolio, which reinforces its expansion path.

Currently, the company operates in Argentina, Mexico and Paraguay, where they serve customers who seek to compete in dynamic markets.

“We want each company, from an SME to a large brand, have access to tools that allow you to make better commercial decisions in real time. Without turns, without complications,” says Ferstein in a press release.

What offers turbodate

Real -time monitoring: price monitoring, promotions, quotas and availability.

Customizable dashboards: metric adapted to each commercial strategy.

Democratic access: solutions for both small merchants and large retailers.

Next steps

Turbodato plans to consolidate its position as a reference in competitive intelligence for eCommerce. Its roadmap includes expanding to more Latin American countries and adding Big Data and demand prediction functions. Thus, companies will not only react to the competition, but can anticipate it.