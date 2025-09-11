Framed drives digital health: inaugurates hub in Santiago and projects international expansion

Framed is a comprehensive platform for independent health professionals and centers, which eliminates administrative friction and converts operational hours into clinical hours. With agenda, emission of automatic tickets, reminders, digital and analytical clinical file, helps reduce absences, improve conversion and increase income sustainable. Currently, the company operates in Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Spain.

In a system where more than 2.6 million specialty consultations and 390,229 surgeries remain on the waiting list, independent health professionals lose up to 216 hours a year in administrative tasks.

Faced with this scenario, framed inaugurated in Santiago a physical hub of digital health, conceived as space for training, networking and co-creation with clinics and centers. The opening brought together about fifty professionals who were looking for a place to learn, collaborate and counteract the loneliness that often accompanies independent practice.

More productivity, less bureaucracy

The proposal focuses on a simple objective: less Back-Office and more invoicable clinical hours. The framed platform has already eliminates friction in the operation: schedule, reminders, charges and files. According to internal data, on average each professional releases 18 hours per month, increases their agendations in the first year and grows between 20% and 25% in income. In the first three months, while the consultation is ordered, the average billing is doubled.

The new hub replicates that logic of efficiency in the physical world. In addition to areas for workshops, networking and podcast recording, it includes a “Paseo de la Fame” that honors customers with more than 1,000 evaluations carried out.

A client who participated in the opening commented: “This space takes me out of the four walls of the consultation: he left loneliness behind, opened conversations and allowed to share ideas that make us grow as a community.”

IA and clinical omnichannel

The framed roadmap in Chile now accelerates on two fronts. On the one hand, an IA assistant at WhatsApp who autonomously schedules 24/7, proposes schedules and confirms payments. On the other, a command center for clinics and centers that integrates teleconsulta, multichannel reminders and recurrent payments to increase effective capacity without the need for more infrastructure.

“Seeing them contributing ideas and connecting confirmed what we believe from day one: framed is more than a platform; it is a community. That is why we invest in the growth of our clients: when they grow up, we grow up. Today that community is a unique place where friendships, work duplications, there are a derivation of patients and even several have opened centers after knowing in our events. Thomas Maremaa, CEO and framed co -founder.

Currently, the company adds more than 5,000 active users in Chile and more than 300 centers integrated into their daily operation, maintaining its promise to simplify the complex so that professionals dedicate their time to what really matters: their patients.