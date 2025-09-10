Sheriff accelerates its expansion to Peru and seeks to lead risk prevention with AI

In a Peruvian market where 86.8% of micro and small businesses remain outside the tax system, the lack of clear information about the financial and legal situation of business becomes an obstacle to growing safely. Evaluating risks of partners, customers or suppliers is not only a challenge, but an urgent need.

With that context, the Chilean Startup Sheriff lands in Peru as part of its regional expansion, after having been recognized as “Best Fintech of the Year” in the Fintech Awards 2025. The startup already operates with its first clients in the Peruvian capital and seeks to consolidate as the only integral platform that allows monitoring and analyzing business risks in real time.

Nicknamed by her CEO, Vicente Cruz, such as “The West Far Platform,” Sheriff works under a SAAS model that connects more than 25 data sources and uses artificial intelligence to detect risk patterns. Its technology delivers early alerts that help prevent problems linked to delinquency, insolvency, corporate changes, compliance, criminal causes or breaks in the business network of each company.

Expansion with strategic allies

The international landing was carried out by the hand of Cumplo, a collaborative financing company with operations in both countries, which allowed to validate the replicability of the model. “Peru represents a gigantic business opportunity for us. The data is abundant, it is centralized and available, which allows us a faster and more efficient deployment. This not only accelerates our operation, but also gives us the possibility of demonstrating the value that we can generate in the prevention of risks for local companies,” explains Vicente Cruz, CEO of Sheriff.

His proposal is based on being a catalyst for decision making. While other tools only accumulate data, Fintech uses AI to cure them, analyze them and turn them into value insights. “Our goal is to offer users a real advantage: that of making safer and more fast commercial decisions,” says Cruz.