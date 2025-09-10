Endeavor Scaleup Summit 2025: The first Scaleups meeting in Chile

On September 3, the high -impact ecosystem celebrated the first summit of Scaleups in Chile, an unpublished instance created by and for the Scaleups. From space 600 of Entel, Endeavor Chile summoned more than 300 ecosystem leaders-Emprenders, C-Levels, investors, corporate and decision makers-who met to talk, challenge and act around the most vibrant and challenging segment of the world of entrepreneurship.

Why Scaleups?

It is a business segment whose scopes are much more than startups in terms of growth. They are companies that have already validated their business model and today grow at an exponential pace. According to the Scaleups Endeavor 2024 study, although they represent only 1% of companies, they are responsible for 43% of the new jobs created in Chile. In addition, they generate quality employment, attract investment, export value and raise the rod of competitiveness. “Betting on them is betting on the growth of the country, towards a more dynamic, inclusive and sustainable future,” Patricio Rojas, Executive Director of Endeavor Chile said.

THE PROGRAM: Speakers and TED Style Talks

The day had Gastón Irigoyen, co -founder and CEO of Pomelo as Main Speaker, the Argentine Fintech that seeks to become the next Latin American unicorn. His experience of climbing a business from the region and with a global projection was the prelude to the conversations that followed.

Then, four TED style talks addressed the main challenges of escalation. Alejandro Tocigl, co -founder and Partner in Kayayak Ventures, opened the space talking about the capital challenges and the keys for entrepreneurs to access financing that really promotes their growth. Then it was Cristina Manterola’s turn, Managing Partner Latam South in Egon Zehnder, who put on the table the importance of talent, highlighting how to build and lead teams capable of holding the exponential rhythm of a Scaleup.

The marketing approach came from Gustavo Morandé, Zapping co -founder, who shared learning on how to position a brand in competitive markets and connect with audiences from differentiation and creativity. Finally, Pablo Casorzo, co -founder of 99 minutes, closed this block talking about internationalization, sharing the experience of expanding a company from Chile to other countries in the region, with the challenges and opportunities that this entails.

In addition to being inspired, attendees participated in conversation tables and personalized mentoring, focusing on strategic issues such as applied artificial intelligence, personal brand, Growth and internationalization, led by first level experts.

The Endeavor Scaleup Summit 2025 was possible thanks to the support of strategic partners who share the vision of climbing the ecosystem: Moov Media Group, Larrainvial, Banco BCI, Google Cloud, Oracle, Tygabytes and Montt Group. In addition, it had Channel 13 as Media Partner and Befun’s support, which made it possible to bring this experience to another level.

“However, the instance was more than a summit: it was a strategic meeting point for those who have the power to accelerate the economic and social development of the country. Because undertaking is just the first step. Climbing is what really transforms”Patricio Rojas concluded.