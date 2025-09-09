Grabfi launches Mastercard debit card for the Colombian market

Grabrfi, the Fintech that revolutionizes access to banking services in dollars, officially announced the launch of its international mastercard debit cards in Colombia. This new functionality complements its main offer of free current accounts in US dollars.

The virtual card is available for a limited time completely for free, without requiring a minimum balance in account. Users who prefer the physical version can request it with an additional cost.

Artem Fedyaev, CEO and founder of Grabfi, said: «We are excited about the answer we have in Colombia. More and more people, especially freelancers, digital nomads and entrepreneurs, look for alternatives to receive international payments and protect their savings in dollars without complications ».

Grabrfi and an integral solution for remote and freelancers workers

Grabrfi’s proposal focuses on eliminating traditional barriers from the banking system for professionals operating internationally. Its current account in dollars is opened completely digital, without paperwork or need to travel to the United States or be a resident.

The card works in most countries in the world, offering competitive change rates and greater security by eliminating the need for cash. In addition, it is easily integrated with Google Pay and Apple Pay for payments from mobile devices.

Users can receive payments from popular platforms such as Airbnb, Deel, Upwork and PayPal without commissions on the side of Grabrfi, buy dollars with Colombian weights directly from the application and withdraw funds in local currency when required.

Accelerated growth in the Latin American market

Grabrfi has experienced rapid expansion in Latin America, positioning Colombia as a key market in its regional strategy. The company currently processes more than US $ 15 million monthly globally operating in more than 27 countries.

In Colombia, specifically, Fintech has opened more than 10,000 accounts and manages volumes close to US $ 2 million since January 2025, consolidating its presence in the digital financial services market.

The company was founded by Daria Rebenok and Artem Fedyaev, who previously created GRAB in 2017, an application of international purchases with more than 2 million users in 52 countries, providing the technological basis and user experience that supports Grabfi’s success.