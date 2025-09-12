The Business Book Fair arrives in Mexico City: the summit of the books that transform business

On September 23 and 24, Mexico City will host Business Book Fair (BBF), a new business event to connect the most in ﬂ owen ideas of the business world with leaders who carry them into practice.

The event, which will take place in the Cantoral, hopes to gather more than 3,500 attendees in a format that combines book fair with conferences, panels, networking, social events and book signs. More than a meeting, BBF seeks to consolidate a business community where ideas are transformed into collaboration, connections in strategic alliances and inspiration in concrete actions.

According to the report “Indicators of the Private Editorial Sector in Mexico” prepared by the National Chamber of the Editorial Industry (CANIEM), in 2023 the thematic classification of economics, ﬁ nes and business barely represented 1% of total sales. The leading categories were English and children’s education, teaching and children’s teaching. This low participation shows the need to promote a community that recognizes the value of the specialized reading in business, since access to documented ideas, methodologies and experiences can make a difference in the success of a venture.

Therefore, the bet of Business Book Fair is to position reading as a strategic tool since: expands perspectives, sharpens thought and keeps leaders up to date in an environment of vertiginous changes. Understanding different visions, learning from foreign experiences and strengthening empathy are advantages that today make a difference when making key decisions.

Speakers who break molds

In this first edition, BBF will have personalities that have built high -impact companies and that today share their experience from the trench and the written page:

● Fernanda Guarro, CEO of 3M Mexico and author of El Arte to make it happen.

● Paula Santilli, CEO, Pepsico Food Latin America

● Luz Adriana Ramírez, former CEO Visa and Independent Counselor

● Adal Ortiz, President, Coparmex CDMX

● Anroldo de la Rocha, founding partner, happy chicken

● Manolo Atala, co -founder and Fairplay CEO, with lessons on startup financial and growth.

● Pepe Villatoro, founder of Fuckup Nights, a global movement that converts failure into a collective learning tool.

● Juan Manuel Olivo, director director, Mexican Stock Exchange

● Miguel Ángel García Sánchez, founder, Mexican administrative group

● Jorge Livingstone, advisor, entrepreneur and professor, who will analyze the Nu Bank case and his successful organizational culture, among others

A program designed to inspire and act

For two days, BBF will concentrate its contents in four blocks that cover different dimensions of leadership and business, with the objective that attendees come out with applicable strategies and connections immediately.

In transformation and leadership, the competences to direct teams in change contexts: leadership that inspires, decision -making with long -term vision and financial education as a lever to strengthen the business fabric will be addressed. In strategy and senior management, the focus will be in practical frameworks for management: corporate governance, sensible direction in complex environments, planning and continuity of the business.

During the overcoming block and entrepreneurship will highlight stories and tactics to detect opportunities, turn them into sustainable models and cultivate a growth mentality. Finally, growing and climbing will focus on how to build solid organizational cultures, accelerate startups with intelligent definition routes and transform errors into actionable learning through open and transparent spaces.

In addition, the program will include 12 master sessions by renowned entrepreneurs, authors and content creators who are marking a trend in the business world. Also, attendees can also participate in exclusive events such as a leadership cocktail and a special edition of Fuckup Night, where leaders will shared their greatest challenges and learning.

