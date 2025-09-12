Sempli lifts US $ 10 million in debt and projects its portfolio 15% before the end of the year

Sempli, the Colombian Fintech specialized in digital credit for small and medium enterprises, announced the successful closure of a debt round for US $ 10 million. The operation was characterized by having only the participation of local financial entities.

Among the participants are Banco de Occidente, Bancolombia, Banco Av Villas, Bancoldex, Fund Present and Comfama. With these institutions, the company has been subscribing different debt contracts to leverage its expansion in the national market.

Sempli and sustained growth in the SME market

The startup has managed to overcome the barrier of the 4,300 active customers and reached 1% participation in the credit market aimed at micro and small businesses in Colombia.

The new resources will be used mainly to increase the value of the loan portfolio, which is projected to grow above 15% before the closing of 2024. Additionally, technological processes and data analysis capacity will be strengthened.

US $ 68 million accumulated in total

With this new debt operation, SEMPLI reached an accumulated of US $ 68 million collected since its foundation. The financing structure is divided into a third from Capital Equity by its shareholders, while the remaining two thirds correspond to debt resources.

The CEO and co -founder of Sempli, Esteban Velasco, highlighted the importance of migrating to completely local funding: «In recent years, we have been migrating to 100% local funding. We see liquidity in Colombian funding markets, and even more so when our company has already adjusted a year and a half of recurrent generation of utility ».

Velasco added: “These resources allow us to unlock access to credit for thousands of formal entrepreneurs, and also deepen the technological and product projects that we have been developing.”