ETMDAY 2025 seeks to become the world’s largest entrepreneurship event with this guest country

Since its origin, the non -profit corporation undertakes your mind (ETM) has had a clear mission: connect unlikely pairs. Under that premise, the countdown to the ETMDay 2025 began, an event that has been consolidated as the largest entrepreneurship and innovation meeting in Latin America, and in which this year 500 traditional ventures, 400 startups, 63 large companies and 115 partners will participate.

Daniel Daccarett, co -founder and leader of entrepreneurship, presented the main novelties that the 2025 edition of this event will bring, whose purpose is to connect to entrepreneurs, corporations and investors through talks, networking and many other enriching instances. Among the main surprises for this year, the internationalization of projects, the incorporation of new industries and the opening of unpublished spaces for entrepreneurs and investors from India is included.

India as a guest country marks internationalization

For this fifth edition, ETMDAY2025 will present an important novelty, linked to the country’s commitment to become the world’s largest entrepreneurship event: for the first time, the ETMDay 2025 will feature India as a guest country. The Asian country has established itself as the third largest startup incubator in the world, only behind the United States and China, with between 159,000 and 160,000 registered startups.

This, added to the more than 1.6 million direct jobs that have generated Indian startups. Numbers that make India have more than 100 unicorns (valued at more than one billion dollars).

“I am very happy to be here for the launch of the ETMDay 2025, it is a great occasion for interaction between people and entrepreneurs who will meet significantly in November. We are eager to strengthen our relations with Chile, and encourage more interactions between our peoples for mutual benefit,” said Abhilasha Joshi, Indian ambassador to Chile.

Diverse experiences and activities

For this new ETMDay, the presence of more than 50,000 people is expected who will enjoy 1,000 stands that will be distributed in 12 hectares of the Bicentennial Park of Vitacura, where attendees will be able to live unique experiences such as contact wheels between entrepreneurs and corporate, thematic pitches (Electric Car, Impactland, Elevator Pitch, Wheel Pitch, and Tesla Pitch), as well as mentoring 1 to 1 to 1 to 1 to 1 to 1 to 1 to 1 to 1 to 1 to 1 to 1 to 1 to 1.

One of the great novelties will be the Etmrooms program, in which regions entrepreneurs can stay in their homes in the ETM community, to live the complete experience.

Voices that inspire

The ETMDay 2025 scenario will be attended by first -level international referents, currently in charge of transforming industries, climbing business and developing technological solutions, who will share their visions and experiences with the audience.

The outstanding personalities that have already confirmed their participation are:

Patrick J. McGinnis, author of the concept Fomo.

Juan de Antonio, co -founder of Cabify.

Ravi Hutheesing, cultural futuristic.

Joan Melé, promoter of ethical banking in Latin America.

Nacho Dean, the first person to go around the world walking.

Sammis Reyes, American footballer.

Jeff Hoffman, Co -founder of Priceline (Booking.com).

Daniel Daccarett declares that “bringing opportunities to talent and connecting actors who normally interact is the essence of ETM. This year we want it to be the largest encounter in the world. I feel that large companies have already validated that connecting with the entrepreneurial ecosystem and linking with innovation is beneficial through unlikely peers.”

Tickets are already available through Dewww.etmday.org, for November 20, 21 and 22, when the new edition of the largest entrepreneurship meeting in Latin America is held in Santiago, and which aspires to become the largest in the world.