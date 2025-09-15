Rosario seeks to position himself on the international map of innovation with his first techweek

From September 23 to 28, 2025, Rosario will live the first edition of the Rosario Techweek, an event that promises to transform the city into a great innovation and creativity laboratory. For a week, different spaces such as Saladén, the river, source of the utopias, Jaguar Haus and Usina Social will become the scene of talks, workshops, Afters and meetings that will put technology, entrepreneurship and community in the foreground.

The initiative is organized by the Hubation Innovation Rosario, an open and self -managed network of entrepreneurs, institutions, companies and professionals who have been working for years in the strengthening of the local ecosystem. The proposal not only seeks to inspire and form, but also to position Rosario on the international map of innovation, in the style of what happens in cities such as Medellín, San Francisco or Barcelona, ​​where the Startup culture and innovation policies are already development engines.

Rosario Techweek and an answer to local needs and global trends

In a context in which the region demands more quality jobs, opportunities for young people and economic diversification, Rosario Techweek appears as a key platform to show talent, generate investment and promote new forms of work.

The event will bring together more than 30 activities with focus on Agrifoodtech, Biotech, Artificial Intelligence and Fintech. To this are added cultural and social impact initiatives that seek to expand the conversation: from the ethics and regulation of technologies to their link with art and daily life.

Community, talent and self -management

One of the distinctive features of Rosario Techweek is its collaborative spirit: programming is built decentralized, with proposals born from universities, startups, NGOs, business chambers and cultural groups. This self -management is what gives strength and authenticity to the event, reflecting a city that is organized to think and create its future.

At the head of the organization is a diverse team of Hub referents: Luisina Gala Golosetti, Gaspar Rodríguez, Nicolás Davobe, Gabriela Giorgio, Hernán Farruggia, Bruno Ruyu, Damián Silva, Martin Gori and Sol Ariaca who work on a network with local, regional and international allies. The objective is clear: open doors, generate synergies and show that Rosario has to compete globally.

An event with forward impact

The participation of more than 3,000 people is expected, among local assistants, visitors from other international provinces and speakers, in a Techweek seeks to lay the foundations for a broader process: to turn Rosario into a regional innovation node, with the ability to attract investment, foster entrepreneurship and project local talent to the world.

As in other cities that already consolidated their weeks of innovation, the key is in continuity. This first edition marks a starting point, but the real impact will be measured in what is built from here: new networks, joint projects, startups that climb and communities that are strengthened.

An open invitation