Gokei closes investment round with the participation of founders of the first Chilean unicorn

Gokei, the startup that wants to revolutionize health reimbursements in Latin America, managed to successfully close an investment round for US $ 200,000 that stood out for the quality and experience of its participants. The three founders of Cornershop, who was the first Chilean unicorn, participated actively through their Buenos Aires Risk Capital Fund.

The startup founded in 2023 by Andrés Valdivia and Fernando Smith will use the round to make improvements on their platform, develop new solutions and work on what will be its expansion in 2026 to two countries in the region.

Strengthening of the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem

The financing round not only was attended by the three founders of Conershop, through its Buena Funda, but also had the participation of other inverse Ángeles, including investors such as Matías and José Tomás Daire and Georges Bourguignon (Ventipay co-founder).

In addition, in a previous round with a minor amount, there was also the participation of other actors such as Platanus Ventures, Leo Soto (Shinkansen), Jorge Pérez (Zero AI), Pablo Larraín (Landmark), Cristóbal Hurtado (currency) and Juan Carlos Hurtado (where x).

Gokei and what is coming after this round

Andrés Valdivia explained to Diario Financiero that the round will be used for the technological development of the platform and launch a new offer of solutions in September. Among them, the model “Attend now and pay later”, which they can perform in alliance with the Startup Examinedi.

They will also seek to accelerate the acquisition of customers, increase their income by 300% and be flattened the way for what would become its international expansion to Colombia and Mexico, scheduled for 2026.