Homespotter: the Chilean real estate platform that centralizes risk data and analysis

Chile faces a complex real estate ecosystem, with a projected demand of 643,534 homes, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urbanism (MINVU). This figure reflects a structural housing crisis that the country has been dragging for decades.

Given this scenario, Homespotter arises as a comprehensive technological solution that transforms the way of accessing, interpreting and using market information. Founded in Chile, this proptech manages more than 30 million records of people and companies, 9 million properties and 60,000 permissology polygons, all in real time.

“We provide an intelligent search that delivers data on people, companies and properties, including conservative history, societies and contacts. In addition, we offer specialized reports with valuation, risk analysis and commercial reports. We also have interactive maps that show consumption metrics, market patterns and price evolution,” explains José Ignacio Risso, commercial manager of Homespotter.

The platform is nourished by official and private sources such as the MINVU, the Internal Tax Service (SII), the Real Estate Conservator, the Civil Registry, Community Cadastters and Real Estate Portals. Thanks to this integration, the data is delivered structured, validated and in real time.

Among the innovations, Geoscope stands out, an interactive national map for mass search of properties and roles. “Our customers report a 70% reduction in prospecting time, a 45% increase in sales of sales and 60% savings in report costs,” adds Risso.

Today, having data is not enough. It is key to interpret them and turn them into profitable decisions. Homespotter users are investment funds, municipalities, corridors, legal studies and risk fintechs.

The proptech is easily integrated with CRMS and internal systems thanks to its API-FIRST approach. Thus, it allows real estate, fintechs and investment funds incorporating predictive intelligence in their decision processes.