Tumi Robotics: The Peruvian Startup of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence that is committed to revolutionizing mining in Chile

The Peruvian startup Tumi Robotics, accelerated by Aster, is entering strongly into the Chilean mining ecosystem with solutions based on artificial, robotics and IoT intelligence that promise to improve the safety and efficiency of operations. Its proposal includes autonomous drones and an off -road robot capable of inspecting hostile mining environments.

Technology applied to mining

The company, recognized by Forbes Peru as one of the 30 promises of the 2024 business, develops EDGE AI platforms that process data in real time in the field, without the need for constant connection to the cloud. This allows your robots to operate in tunnels, underground mines and remote tasks, delivering key information for decision making.

“We want to make mining a safer and more efficient industry. Our robots get where people cannot, reducing risks and improving productivity,” says Claudia Akamine, CEO and co -founder of Tumi Robotics.

Recognition in Chile

Tumi Robotics was part of the Mundo Mining event, organized by Aster, where he presented his solutions against executives of the sector. “The innovation that startups bring as Tumi is an example of how technology can transform traditional industries such as mining,” said Macarena López, director of Aster.

The company already works on pilot projects with operations in the north of the country and hopes to consolidate its presence in the Chilean market for 2025.

Regional expansion and next steps

Founded in Peru, Tumi Robotics seeks to position themselves as a reference in robotic solutions for critical industries throughout Latin America. Its model combines the sale and rental of equipment with software services and advanced analytics.

“Chile is key to our expansion. The local mining ecosystem is one of the most developed in the world and represents a huge opportunity to climb our technologies,” says Akamine.

Support and acceleration

Aster, Corfo’s accelerator and the Chilean Mining Chamber, has been a strategic ally for Tumi Robotics at the entrance to the market. “Aster’s accompaniment opened doors with relevant actors in the industry and allowed us to adapt our solutions to Chilean reality,” says the founder.

Looking ahead, the startup projects to continue expanding its portfolio of products with new autonomous systems and strengthen its team in Chile to meet the growing demand.