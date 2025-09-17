Curitiba will be the headquarters of the annual summit of the Latin American Startup (Alas) Alliance in 2025

Curitiba was chosen as the headquarters of the 2025 annual summit of the Latin American Startup (Alas) Alliance, which will take place on October 16, 17 and 18. The city, recognized for its leadership in innovation and intelligent urban solutions, will receive leaders of the entrepreneurial ecosystem throughout the region.

A SUMMIT WITH STRATEGIC APPROACH

Under the motto “Innovation is in our DNA”the summit seeks:

Strengthen regional collaboration.

Increase international visibility of Latin American startups.

Facilitate access to investment capital.

The agenda includes strategic panels, business rounds, work groups and innovation exhibitions. The objective is to boost concrete results and create lasting alliances among the participating countries.

A continental movement

“The Alas Summit is more than an event: it is a continental movement. Latin America is ready to lead globally in innovation, and this meeting will mark a before and after how we climb impact, capital and talent in the region,” says Junior Rodrigues, president of Alas.

The 2025 edition is supported by the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Itamaraty), through the program Diplomacy of innovationin addition to the Ministry of Innovation and Artificial Intelligence of the State of Paraná and the Curitiba Development and Innovation Agency.

“Receiving the Alas Summit in Curitiba confirms that Paraná is on the map of Latin American innovation. Our ecosystem has the ability to connect startups, investors and governments. This meeting will be an opportunity to transform ideas into businesses, generate international alliances and even more strengthen the entrepreneurial environment of the state,” says Alex Canziani, secretary of Innovation and Artificial Intelligence of Paraná.

ALAS: The largest innovation forum in Latin America

Currently, Alas is the largest strategic connection and debate forum in innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. It brings together more than 600 delegates from 19 countries, with representation on the Board of Directors and a strategic council of seven national leaders.

The choice of Curitiba as a host city reinforces its role as a global reference in sustainability, public-private collaboration and entrepreneurial dynamism.

Event agenda

📌 16/10 – Technical visits and tour of innovation in ecosystems.

📌 17/10 – Summit and strategic meetings.

📌 18/10 – thematic scenarios, workshops and awards ITD Awards.

👉 Confirm your presence and prove your income here: Luma.com/04L9RMNB

👉 Check the complete calendar of activities in Curitiba: Luma.com/alas?k=C

It will be an honor to tell you at this decisive moment for the future of Latin American startups and companies.