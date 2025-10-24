This is the first thing recruiters notice on your CV—don’t overlook it

Blink and you’ll miss it—the average recruiter spends just 30 to 45 seconds scanning your CV. In that precious half-minute, your shot at landing an interview can rise or fall on the smallest detail. So, what’s the very first thing recruiters notice? Spoiler: it’s not actually those fancy fonts you debated for hours. Here’s what matters, what doesn’t, and how to give your CV the X factor it absolutely deserves.

The First Impression: Why Presentation Is Non-Negotiable

Recruiter Romain Zacaï of Page Personnel pulls no punches: the presentation of your CV is the first thing that grabs a recruiter’s attention—or fails to. It all happens in a flash, so let’s be honest: if your CV is messier than a toddler’s finger-painting session, it’ll be “Next!” before you can say “Open for Work.”

A “nice-looking” CV is key, but the amount of effort you put into aesthetics depends on your field. For accountants? No need to turn into a design wizard overnight. But for marketers, the visual standard is much higher, says Zacaï, because their job involves knowing a thing or two about layouts anyway. A touch of originality always helps you stand out, especially when everyone else is also betting on a slick presentation. Just don’t get so creative that you leave the recruiter searching for the basics. Simplicity, clarity, and a dash of flair—think of it as the perfect espresso: strong, clear, and memorable.

Form and Function: Structure Makes (or Breaks) Your CV

A strong first impression is only as good as the structure holding it up. Zacaï recommends the classic format, all on a single page. Organize everything by sections:

Professional experience

Education

Skills and/or interests

Contact information

And please—reverse chronological order is your friend!

Each block deserves breathing room. Your mission: prevent information overload and make your CV genuinely pleasant to read. The busier and denser it looks, the less likely a recruiter is to bother hunting down what matters. Bold certain words or phrases (in moderation!) to guide the eye, but always maintain harmony in the layout. Consistency beats chaos every time.

The Content That Counts: Recent Experience and Education

Beyond a killer presentation, the substance has to shine. Zacaï is clear: “The goal of the CV is to sort applications based on know-how.” So, what does a recruiter look at next?

Your most recent professional experiences (not just job titles—the company, your missions, and how long you held each role matter!)

For commercial roles, key objectives and achievements should stand out, especially if your job revolves around generating revenue. Don’t be shy; let your wins speak loudly.

If your latest experience isn’t a direct match for the job you want, sum up your background in two or three punchy lines at the top of your CV. Use this summary to briefly introduce yourself, mention your education, touch on a relevant experience or two, and drop in a soft skill for good measure.

Don’t skip over education either. In that 30 to 45-second scan, recruiters still glance at what (and where) you studied—mainly to see your highest level and what diploma you achieved. Interestingly, employers have relaxed about academic credentials over the past decade. Today’s focus? Soft skills. Know-how is great, but “knowing how to be” isn’t found on a diploma, as Zacaï reminds us.

Pro Tips: Finishing Touches for a Flawless CV

There are a few final details recruiters quietly beg you not to mess up:

Keep spelling and grammar squeaky clean. Mistakes are a surefire way to earn a fast rejection.

Save your CV as a PDF, not a Word doc (or, please no, Paint). That way, your masterpiece will open perfectly on any device, font and formatting intact.

Above all, don’t bury important information. Presentations that are too “busy” get passed over, and inconsistent formatting gives off all the wrong vibes.

In the end, remember: recruiters don’t want to play detective with your career. Make their lives easier, and you’ve already scored points. A well-presented, clearly structured, and relevant CV may not guarantee your dream job—but it will get you one big step closer to that call back. Now, ready to make your CV impossible to overlook?