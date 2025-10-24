Indrox: The software factory that prototypes projects in 24 hours and achieves 80% buyback

Indrox was not created just to develop software. It was born to accompany, enhance and solve its clients’ projects. Led by Ricardo André Forsyth (CEO), Jhonjairo Huillca (CTO) and Arnaldo Barrera (CMO), the Peruvian company has managed to position itself in the technological ecosystem, basing its proposal on a 360° model, in which the priority is not only on the systems or technology, but on the satisfaction of its customers and providing them with real value throughout the development process.

Its value proposition is based on the idea of ​​being a technological partner, supporting startups, MYPES and entrepreneurs in identifying their needs, optimizing processes and planning long-term strategies. To date, they have managed to impact more than 20 companies at the Hispanic level, thus demonstrating that their ideals have prospered successfully within the software development sector.

What began as a project among colleagues quickly transformed into a company with operations throughout the world. Founded at the beginning of 2024, Indrox has grown organically, financing itself with its own resources and reinvesting in each advance. Their first client arrived in the middle of that same year, at a decisive moment, as the startup began to expand, thus becoming what they are today and what they aspire to be in the future.

“The biggest challenge has been organizing teams and business processes. We solved it by formalizing processes with clear roadmaps and following global organizational standards,” says Ricardo André Forsyth, about the main challenges overcome.

Indrox: growth with objectives

The 80% repurchase rate is the main indicator of Indrox’s success, the result of a focused approach on customer experience. Likewise, the company has an NPS indicator greater than 4.5, a reflection of the trust it creates among its clients.

During the first contact, Indrox offers its clients an organized and transparent process. In less than 24 hours, a working prototype is delivered along with an automated quote and development plan. This is possible to achieve thanks to the internal system they use, which is based on artificial intelligence, thus allowing the client’s requirements to be transformed into initial designs and technical documents ready for validation.

The company offers three main lines of service:

BuildPro: custom software development.

TechBrain: consulting and process automation.

NeuroCore: enterprise artificial intelligence suite.

This approach has allowed us to win projects in different areas and around the world, such as entertainment, private mobility and legal services. One of the most recent projects is the development of an ERP prototype for a group of nightclubs in Spain, which in less than a day, obtained its validation and immediate quote.

ERP with AI and regional expansion

Among Indrox’s upcoming plans is the launch of an ERP with artificial intelligence in SaaS mode, aimed at medium-sized companies that cannot afford solutions like SAP. The objective of this project is to offer a comprehensive alternative that covers all business areas in an accessible way.

The short-term goals are clear: formalize technology in Peru, supporting MYPES to digitize and promote tech-based ventures. On the other hand, in a long-term context, Indrox has the vision of being a global technological ally for digital businesses, leading the artificial intelligence and software revolution by 2027, combining agility, innovation and a constant commitment to excellence in the customer experience.

“We seek to position ourselves as one of the main innovative software firms in Hispanic countries. As a software factory specialized in AI, we want to raise the technological maturity of companies in Latin America,” concludes Forsyth.