IFE EdTech Summit 2026: Monterrey will be the epicenter of educational innovation in Latin America

The Institute for the Future of Education at Tecnológico de Monterrey will hold the IFE EdTech Summit from January 27 to 29, 2026, the most important educational technology event in the region. The summit will bring together more than 400 participants from more than 25 countries, consolidating Monterrey as the main EdTech innovation hub in Latin America.

The event brings together leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and decision makers from the education sector to explore the most relevant trends in artificial intelligence applied to learning, digital transformation and educational policies. The proposal combines inspiration, learning and connection in a comprehensive format designed to strengthen the educational and technological entrepreneurship ecosystem.

EdTech Park: showcase for high-potential startups

The innovation of the IFE EdTech Summit 2026 is concentrated in the EdTech Park, where more than 40 educational technology startups will show solutions that are transforming education in Latin America and the Caribbean. This space will allow attendees to interact directly with high-potential startups and learn about the tools that are redefining learning.

The event will include keynote conferences with international experts, specialized panels, educational technology workshops and networking sessions structured to connect the different actors in the ecosystem. In addition, it will have spaces dedicated exclusively to facilitating meetings between entrepreneurs, academics, investors and institutional leaders.

TecPrize and DemoDay: recognition of regional innovation

The most notable moments of the summit include the final of the TecPrize program, an open innovation initiative that each year launches a challenge in educational innovation and selects the ten most innovative solutions in Latin America and the Caribbean. The finalist startups will compete for international recognition before a jury of global leaders.

The event will also be the scene of the DemoDay of the IFE Launch acceleration program, where the finalist startups will present their solutions to investors, educational institutions and impact organizations. This instance represents a key opportunity for startups to access capital and establish strategic alliances with relevant actors in the sector.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of the most important educational innovation event in Latin America. Register and consult more information at: https://ifeconference.tec.mx