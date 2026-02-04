This fintech raised US$27 million in Series B to deepen operations in Mexico

Tapi, an Argentine fintech founded in Buenos Aires, raised US$27 million in a Series B round led by Kaszek Ventures. The operation included the participation of Endeavor Catalyst and Latitud, bringing the total capital raised by the company to more than US$60 million since its founding in 2022.

Founded by Tomás Mindlin, Kevin Litvin and Nicolás Andriano, it developed a network that works as a bridge between the digital and physical world of payments, allowing consumers and companies to move money between banks, digital platforms and physical establishments. This model has allowed it to process approximately 25 million transactions monthly, with Mexico representing 90% of that volume.

The capital will be allocated mainly to investments in Mexico, hiring technical talent, launching new payment and collection services, in addition to evaluating potential strategic acquisitions that strengthen its position in the market.

Tapi: Infrastructure that connects three key actors

Tapi’s value proposition is based on a tripartite model that connects three fundamental players in the financial ecosystem: retailers that accept cash payments and deposits, companies that need to collect recurring payments, and banks that seek to offer their customers both digital and in-person options.

This architecture has allowed it to establish strategic alliances with more than 110 clients in the region, including fintech players such as Nubank and Mercado Pago, as well as large retail chains such as OXXO, Walmart and 7-Eleven. These partnerships allow end users to perform transactions such as bill payments or cash deposits directly in physical stores.

Its core product, tapipay, automates business collections and accepts payments via bank transfers, cards and cash through a single integration, eliminating the need for multiple technical connections.

Bet on Mexico in a challenging context

“Mexico is gaining enormous relevance, in part because the size of the country is a great advantage in terms of population, and even more so in terms of GDP and volume of payments,” explained Mindlin.

This bet occurs at a particularly complex time for venture capital in Latin America. According to data from PitchBook, startup funding in the region reached just $4.6 billion through October 2025, marking the slowest pace in almost seven years. However, some Argentine companies have managed to stand out in this environment, such as Pomelo, which raised US$55 million in January 2026.

In addition to Mexico, Tapi maintains operations in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru, working with banks, fintechs and public service companies. The company operates with approximately 90 employees, a figure that has remained stable over the last two years despite exponential growth in transaction volume, demonstrating a focus on operational efficiency and technological automation.