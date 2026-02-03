Guillermo Treviño: from the Mexican unicorn to the revolution with AI

Guillermo “Memo” Treviño is one of the entrepreneurs who have left their mark on the startup ecosystem in Mexico. Co-founder of Yaydoo, the unicorn that transformed corporate payments management, and now founder of Leracom AI, his story reflects how vision and resilience can lead the way in highly competitive industries.

In his first years within the ecosystem, Memo worked in the development of mobile applications and had contact with founders who were looking to convert ideas into digital products. That experience sparked his interest in the world of startups and motivated him to explore how technology could solve real problems.

The jump to Yaydoo

The opportunity came when he met Sergio Almaguer, his partner, who transmitted a vision capable of transforming an entire industry. With faith in that idea and confidence in his abilities, Memo left a stable job in Monterrey and moved to Mexico City. The path was not easy; Since the first business model, there were moments where profitability was not achieved. But the learning led them to pivot to the B2B market, where they found more consistent and scalable clients.

Yaydoo’s journey was full of challenges, especially when entering the fintech industry, with its complex regulation. The key was to surround yourself with experts in compliance and not try to solve everything internally. Unicorn status came as a consequence of strategic decisions, rather than as an initial goal. For Memo, more than an achievement, it meant an enormous responsibility.

Leracom AI and its vision to transform contact centers

With Yaydoo consolidated, Memo identified a new problem: the enormous amount of valuable information that is lost in sales and collections calls. This is how Leracom AI was born, focused on optimizing contact center operations through artificial intelligence. Their vision is to ensure that in 3 to 5 years 90% of interactions are autonomous. Today they already optimize 30% and seek to reach 50% in the next year.

In January 2026, Leracom AI announced a $1 million Pre-Seed round, led by WeBoost and backed by funds and angel investors. This capital will accelerate its vision of transforming a more than $200 billion global industry by taking contact center automation to a new level.

Far from replacing the human factor, Memo suggests that AI should take care of repetitive and tedious tasks, freeing agents to focus on complex and consultative conversations. Its goal is to improve both business efficiency and the quality of life of those who work in contact centers.

A founder who drives innovation

From his experience, he highlights the importance of mentors and talking to those who have already walked the path to avoid years of mistakes. He also recommends choosing investors who contribute more than capital and remember that what would make it different is to enjoy the process more, even in the difficult stages.

Guillermo Treviño’s story is that of an entrepreneur who has known how to detect real problems and build impact solutions. With Yaydoo already consolidated and Leracom AI in full expansion, his career positions him as a key figure in the Mexican and Latin American ecosystem, and as a reference for how innovation can transform entire industries.