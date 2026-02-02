Anbetec raises US$5.8 million to scale its B2B credit platform in Brazil

Anbetec, a Brazilian fintech specialized in financial technology for the supply chain, raised US$5.8 million in a round led by SRM Ventures, the venture capital arm of the manager SRM Asset. The investment was made to expand the platform’s performance among distributors, wholesalers and retailers, according to a statement to the market.

Founded in 2018 by Eduardo Mendonça, Anbetec operates as a financial enterprise management system (ERP) that connects financial data, automation and credit offering in a single system. The platform integrates different ERPs used by clients with banks, companies that acquire payment methods, tickets, Pix and cards, concentrating this information in a single technological layer.

Artificial intelligence enters as a key piece to execute bank reconciliations, accounts receivable audits, cash flow projections and analysis for granting credit within the operational routine of the companies served. With this infrastructure, the startup projects growth of more than 200% this year and the expansion of the B2B credit operation integrated into the system.

Anbetec: large processing in millions annually

Currently, Anbetec processes more than US$4.2 billion in financial transactions. At the same time, it records more than 2 million accounts receivable titles monthly. These data form a proprietary database used for real-time risk analysis.

In April 2025, the company launched an accounts receivable anticipation platform. The solution crosses information from the financial ERP to identify cash needs and offer credit at the right time. Since then, the company claims it has already originated more than US$1.9 million, with an average monthly growth of US$380,000.

“This market needs constant liquidity and still operates with very fragmented financial processes. Anbetec is positioned to be the bank of the supply chain, offering an integrated financial ERP with embedded credit, with analysis based on artificial intelligence that improves the financial management and cash flow of distributors and retailers,” Eduardo Mendonça told finsiders brazil.

Goal of US$ 28.5 million in credit

The company’s goal is to reach US$28.5 million in credit by the end of 2026. The strategy involves expanding the use of financial data to anticipate clients’ working capital demands.

In three years of operation, SRM Ventures invested in 15 fintechs and originated nearly US$285 million in credit. By 2026, the manager intends to close between eight and ten new investments and reach large figures in volume operated by the portfolio companies.