Winclap acquires US platform to promote creators in Latin America

Winclap, a global company that develops solutions to acquire, retain and monetize users, announced the acquisition of Brkaway, the leading North American platform for managing content creators. With this operation, the company seeks to achieve profits of US$ 14 million in its content unit.

The acquisition seeks to accelerate the professionalization and scalability of marketing with creators in Latin America, integrating technology, data and artificial intelligence to drive the growth of global brands. Content creators in Mexico, Latin America and North America will be able to access more opportunities, work with leading brands and monetize their creations.

Creator economy in regional expansion

The acquisition occurs in a context of strong expansion of the creator economy in the region. According to projections from Grand View Research, Latin America will register annual growth of 27.9% between 2025 and 2033, making the region one of the most dynamic globally.

For Mexico, it is projected that by 2030, this market will exceed US$800 million. In 2025, it is estimated that the market value will close to US$350 million. This growth will be leveraged by more specialized and professional creators, with micro-creators gaining space for their authenticity.

Latin America will be one of the regions with the greatest growth in influencer marketing by 2026, driven by the rise of digital commerce, short video and social commerce, with Mexico as one of the key markets due to its level of professionalization and diversity of creators.

Solution to the fragmentation of the sector

Founded in 2021, Brkaway emerged to solve a structural problem in the sector: fragmentation and high operational burden in collaboration between brands, agencies and creators. Its platform allows you to centrally manage the discovery, onboarding, execution and monitoring of campaigns, eliminating friction and facilitating scalability.

“In recent years, creator marketing has gone from being a tactic to becoming a core growth driver for brands. However, scaling these operations remains one of the industry’s biggest challenges. Brkaway’s technology and expertise solve this problem structurally, and that is why today they are integrated into Winclap,” declared Mariano Sáenz, co-founder and CEO of Winclap.

Proven infrastructure with thousands of creators

Currently, more than 15,000 creators trust Brkaway, which has managed the delivery of more than 228,000 content assets and generated more than $5.6 million in revenue for creators since its founding.

With the acquisition, this infrastructure will enhance Winclap Studio’s operation in markets such as Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Chile, allowing it to work with greater volumes of creative talent without losing quality or consistency.

Diversification of collaborations with brands

From the brands side, Brkaway allows you to work with a real diversification of creator tiers, from emerging talents and nano creators to established influencers and celebrities, within the same strategy.

The platform enables scaling collaborations with hundreds or even thousands of profiles simultaneously, without losing control, quality or operational consistency. It also allows the design of new collaboration formats that are not limited to payment per piece of content, but can include models based on reach, results, performance or participation in broader initiatives.

Professionalization of the Mexican ecosystem

For Mexico, the integration of Brkaway represents a key advance in the professionalization of the ecosystem, by reducing dependence on informal processes, organizing workflows and positioning Winclap as a long-term partner for both emerging creators and established talent.

Influencer advertising in Mexico could exceed US$400 million in 2025, with trends for 2026 pointing to more specialized and professional creators driving growth. Microcreators with less than 50,000 followers will gain prominence for their authenticity.

More than 48% of creators in Latin America already generate stable income, with Mexico standing out in professionalization and niches such as short video. Platforms report growth of more than 33% annually in creators using digital payments until 2023, a trend projected to continue.

Vision of integrated growth

For creators, the integration means access to a greater volume of work opportunities with local, regional and international brands, new ways to collaborate and monetize audiences, and less operational friction when collaborating and getting paid.

Winclap works with leading brands in Latin America and North America such as Mercado Libre, DiDi, Disney, Amazon, Coca-Cola, L’Oréal, Falabella and HP. The company has more than 300 professionals in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Chile.

The acquisition allows Latin American creators to move from one-off collaborations to more sustainable and professional monetization models, aligned with the growth of the ecosystem. For Winclap Studio, this means building an environment where brands and creators can scale together, with greater predictability, diversity and value for both parties.