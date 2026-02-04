Evertec acquires Dimensa for US$ 181 million

Evertec, a leader in payment processing and financial technology solutions in Latin America and the Caribbean, signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Dimensa as part of its continued expansion in Brazil. The operation marks the company’s fourth acquisition in the Brazilian market.

Dimensa is a B2B technology company based in São Paulo that serves financial institutions. Founded in 2021 as a joint company after a spin-off from TOTVS, with the participation of B3, it operates in the Funds, Banking, Risk and Insurance segments.

The company offers solutions that range from management and back office platforms to core banking, credit analysis, digital channels and card processing. Currently, it serves more than 15,000 clients and has approximately 1,000 employees throughout Brazil.

Valuation of US$ 181 million

Under the terms of the agreement, the transaction is valued at US$181 million on a cash and debt free. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) and other relevant regulatory authorities.

If the required authorizations are obtained, the closing is expected to take place at the beginning of the second quarter of 2026, allowing Evertec to integrate Dimensa’s capabilities into its regional operation.

«This acquisition reinforces our long-term growth strategy in Brazil. Dimensa and Evertec are well aligned, and we will focus on leveraging Dimensa’s strengths as we continue to expand the solutions we offer to our clients,” stated Claudio Prado, executive vice president and head of Evertec’s operations in Brazil.

Expansion of the solutions portfolio

Subject to the completion of the transaction, Evertec plans to expand its current portfolio by incorporating Risk and Insurance solutions, while continuing to strengthen its Banking and Funds offering to address the needs of its clients.

The integration of Dimensa will allow Evertec to offer a more complete range of services to financial institutions, combining its experience in payment processing with the technological capabilities provided by the acquired company.

Fourth acquisition in consolidation strategy

The transaction reinforces Evertec’s growth strategy, which combines organic expansion with strategic acquisitions to strengthen its positioning and scale in the markets where it operates, particularly in Brazil.

Once completed, this would be Evertec’s fourth acquisition in Brazil, following the integration of PaySmart and Sinqia in 2023 and the acquisition of Tecnobank in 2025. This pace of consolidation demonstrates the company’s appetite to expand its presence in one of the most important fintech markets in the region.

The Brazilian fintech market has experienced accelerated consolidation in recent years, with regional and global companies competing to gain share through strategic acquisitions that allow them to offer more complete solutions.

For Dimensa, the operation represents an opportunity to scale its solutions under the umbrella of a regional player with greater financial muscle and presence in multiple Latin American markets, potentially opening new growth opportunities.