LiveKid acquires the Mexican edtech Aldea and will invest US$3 million to consolidate its leadership in Latin America

LiveKid, the leading Polish platform for managing daycare centers and preschools, acquires Aldea, a startup founded in Monterrey by Luis Garza Sada and Jorge Dzul, with operations in Mexico, Colombia and Chile. The operation contemplates an investment of US$3 million in the Mexican market. Of that amount, the company has already disbursed US$700,000 and plans to invest another US$2 million over the next two years.

Jakub Pawelski founded LiveKid in Poland in 2017 with the aim of digitalizing the operation of daycares and preschools. The platform replaces paper forms, spreadsheets, group chats and bank transfers with a single solution that centralizes billing, admissions, staff management, parent communication and tuition payments.

For its part, Aldea developed a similar product focused on the Latin American market and managed to position itself as the preferred platform in northern Mexico, especially in Monterrey.

A fusion with local identity

Following the acquisition, LiveKid will operate in Latin America under the Aldea brand, maintaining the identity that has already earned the trust of hundreds of centers and families in the region. Jorge Dzul, co-founder of Aldea, will continue to lead operations in Mexico and Latin America from Monterrey, while Luis Garza Sada will join the board of directors to support regional expansion.

“Aldea has positioned itself as a leader in Mexico in the segment that interests us most: parent payments and preschool operations. We are especially happy that Jorge, who has already done so in this market, will stay to lead our operations in Mexico,” said Jakub Pawelski, CEO and founder of LiveKid.

A regional consolidator in progress

This is LiveKid’s second acquisition in 2026, after the purchase of the Spanish Schooltivity in the first quarter of the year. The company already has a presence in Poland, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Peru and Argentina, and with this operation it will reach more than 5,000 educational centers and 600,000 families.

Pawelski announced that the pace of acquisitions will not slow down: “There are more operations underway, both in Europe and Latin America.” For LiveKid, the key to the model is respecting local brands and teams, betting that the winner in preschool education will be the one who manages to consolidate market share country by country before scaling regionally.