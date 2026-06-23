Agibank raises US$97 million in financial letters to scale its credit portfolio in Brazil

Agibank, the Brazilian neobank founded in 1999 by Marciano Testa in Rio Grande do Sul, completed its seventh public issuance of financial bills, raising R$ 500 million (US$ 97.4 million). The operation, whose liquidation was announced on June 18, seeks to strengthen the financing of its credit operations and consolidates the institution as a recurring debt issuer in the Brazilian market.

The issue was divided into two series: the first at 24 months with a remuneration of CDI + 0.60% per year, and the second at 36 months with CDI + 0.75% per year. The strong demand from investors allowed a reduction of 0.10 percentage points with respect to the initially planned rates.

An expansion backed by solid numbers

The acquisition occurs at a time of sustained growth: Agibank closed March 2026 with a loan portfolio of US$6.92 billion, an increase of 30% compared to the same period of the previous year. The bank operates mainly with guaranteed lines of credit aimed at Brazilian consumers in sectors with less access to traditional banking, combining a digital presence with more than a thousand physical points throughout the country.

“We are satisfied with this issuance, concluding a new operation in the market with good efficiency in issuance rates and reinforcing our presence as a recurring debt issuer in the Brazilian market,” said Marcello Dubeux, Financial and Investor Relations Director of Agibank.

Rating and visibility in the capital market

In June 2026, Moody’s Local granted Agibank an “AA.br” issuer risk rating, reflecting the institution’s perception of financial strength in the domestic market. This rating, added to its seventh successful issuance, reinforces the bank’s strategy of growing with diversified sources of financing and greater visibility in the Brazilian capital market.