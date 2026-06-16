Braven raises US$4.6 million to scale its agentic AI platform for insurance

Braven, the Colombian insurance infrastructure company, founded and led by Carlos Chávez, closes a US$4.6 million Seed round to accelerate its expansion into London and consolidate its operation in Latin America. The operation coincides with a corporate rebranding that, according to the company, reflects a change in category: from a submission digitalization tool to an infrastructure platform for the insurance industry, based on artificial intelligence agents.

The round was led by Collide Capital, a venture capital fund based in the United States, and brings together five other institutional investors: Fiat Ventures, MGV, Carao Ventures, Angeles VC and Broom Ventures, in addition to several strategic angels with a C-suite profile in the global reinsurance industry. According to figures shared by the firm, more than US$800 million in premiums were channeled through its system in the last operating cycle, with active clients in seven countries distributed on three continents.

From tool to infrastructure

The company maintains that the insurance industry does not face a problem of product innovation, but of infrastructure. Critical processes such as risk placement, portfolio evaluation or product launch, which today take months, could be resolved in minutes on a technological architecture operated by AI agents with human supervision at decision points.

“The insurance industry sells protection against change, but it operates with times that do not resist change. We are not talking about doing the same thing faster: we are talking about changing the operating regime of the sector,” said Carlos Chávez, founder and CEO of Braven.

Heading to London

Braven currently operates in Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Panama, markets that combine mature institutional portfolios with low penetration of agentic technology in underwriting flows. According to the LATAM Insurtech Journey report, the regional insurtech sector grew 370% during the first half of 2025, one of the highest rates within the Latin American fintech ecosystem.

With the new resources, the company will open an office in London this month, with two initial commercial hires and a pipeline of additional roles in the pipeline. The British capital concentrates the deepest global market for delegated authority and specialty, making it the next strategic destination for the platform. The funds will also be used to deepen AI technology and strengthen the installed base in Latin America and the United States.