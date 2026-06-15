IT strategy: how to boost the business with a technological perspective

One of the major problems that this entails is related to the difficulty of companies in solving different scenarios simultaneously with complexities that they have not previously experienced.

It is in this context that it is essential to have a technological strategy that supports the current business and enables the future.

And what, fundamentally, consider and prioritize:

People

Processes

Technology

In addition to clearly establishing the steps to carry out the transition without disruptions, accompanying the organization in its correct deployment.

One of the big questions about this is precisely when is the best time.

No, there is not a single answer: since when we need to define a general work plan that ensures the present functioning of the organization and the future sustainability of the business, when we want to promote the evolution of the organization and prepare it to enable new capabilities by incorporating new skills, as well as in instances in which we seek to scale or extend the existing business by expanding products or services, increasing its scope or incorporating new ones, these are presented as key situations to promote it.

In addition, we can say that having a strategy with this focus allows the IT organization to be adapted to:

New business models

Identify points of friction throughout the entire organization and define a roadmap of actions to eliminate them

Increase the organization’s capacity for maneuver and speed of adaptation to requirements that change frequently.

Although this is easy to understand, the maximum complexity has to do with its implementation: most companies do not have the skills and resources to be able to carry them out autonomously.

That is why they require support from specialized organizations, many of them in consultancy format, that can guide and guide the process.

As a result of how urgent digitalization is, in Argentina these types of companies are appearing more and more; An example is Ingenia, which has a focus on technical and technological architecture and which in recent years managed to expand to Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Spain.

It is important to understand that generating an IT strategy requires a fairly instantiated process.

After this, an operating model is established that includes the required organizational functions, roles and responsibilities, along with the work flows for the development, evolution, maintenance and operation of IT solutions.

Once this stage is completed, the implementation and adoption roadmap of the proposed strategy continues. Of course, this is not complete and will not reach true implementation if the external team does not accompany the adoption of the proposed strategy.

With the knowledge transfer carried out, it is very likely that internal staff will be able to ensure that the next milestones are carried out in a solid and dynamic way.

In short, today organizations have the need to leverage businesses through a complete medium and long-term technological perspective. Because in a competitive environment, those who only look at the tree and not the forest are left out.