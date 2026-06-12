10-person unicorns? How AI maximizes efficiency

The idea of ​​a “one-person unicorn” or small, hyper-efficient teams is one of those things that would have seemed crazy until a few years ago. Today, thanks to the revolutionary emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), this concept is beginning to become earthly.

In a 2024 interview, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, had predicted that we would soon see billion-dollar companies run by a single person or very small teams. And the future came quickly. Companies like Farcaster, with only 10 employees, have already reached a valuation of $1 billion, and cases like xAI, Perplexity or Cognition show that exponential growth can be achieved with less than 100 people.

Increasingly, the idea of ​​maintaining the smallest possible number of employees and achieving maximum efficiency, relying on AI tools, appears in conversations with founders and CEOs of startups in Latin America. Artificial intelligence is allowing ultra-compact teams to face challenges that previously required large organizational structures.

To understand why we are where we are, we must analyze the history of technology: the Internet began in the 70s, but it was only with the spread of computers and the improvement of telecommunications that it transformed the world. Something similar is happening with AI: the concepts behind machine learning have been around for decades, but the computing power and amount of data available took the capabilities of these systems to an unprecedented level.

Today, tools like ChatGPT or Midjourney allow you to do in minutes what previously took hours or days. A single individual with access to AI can design products, program software, generate content, and even make strategic decisions based on data. The difference with traditional automation is that now we are not only talking about executing repetitive tasks, but also about solving complex problems in a creative and efficient way.

However, this revolution is not just a success story. Although digital startups have already demonstrated that a business can be scaled without the need for a traditional structure, the arrival of AI could mean that growth does not translate into more employment. And this is where the big question arises: what happens when a single person or a small team can do the work of an entire group?

The impact on the labor market can be profound. On the one hand, many tasks will be automated, displacing those who cannot adapt. But, on the other hand, AI can also be a democratizing tool. By ensuring equitable access to these technologies and training people to use them, we could see an explosion of entrepreneurs and small businesses able to compete with industry giants.

The other big issue is the concentration of wealth, in a model from which a few can make the most of AI. The risk is that the money will stay in the hands of an increasingly smaller technological elite. To avoid this, it will be key to develop policies that promote the distribution of knowledge and investment in technological education.

There are industries in which this one-person or small-team business model is more viable than others: a content creator, a video game designer, or a data analyst can leverage AI to scale their impact without needing to hire a large team. But in sectors where human interaction or physical infrastructure is needed, such as healthcare or manufacturing, full automation remains a distant horizon.

The great challenge for investors will be to evaluate projects in which the human factor is minimal. Traditionally, a solid team is one of the main guarantees of success in a startup. If that team is reduced to just one person or a small group, the gamble becomes much riskier. How do you measure the ability of these small teams to manage all areas of a business? How do you evaluate the resilience of a company without an organizational structure?

Today, there are platforms, such as Orchestrate.ai, that go even further and offer “AI Employees” that execute real tasks within the tools that companies already use. These virtual employees make decisions, learn, adapt and operate, integrating seamlessly with any current infrastructure. Can you imagine managing a million-dollar company with just three people supported by an entire artificial intelligence team?

We’re not just talking about automation, we’re talking about the end of work as we know it, opening the door to a future where scalability is instant, execution unlimited, and startups rise quickly to success.