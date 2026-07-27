Yungas creates a fund of US$920 thousand to invest in artificial intelligence startups

The Brazilian company Yungas, founded by Guilherme Reitz and Marcos Salles, announced the creation of a US$920,000 fund to invest in startups that develop artificial intelligence solutions for franchises and companies with their own operations. The initiative seeks to accelerate the digitalization of the operational and financial management of large commercial networks during 2026.

As a first step, the company invested in Fin, a Brazilian startup that uses artificial intelligence to automate financial administration and accounts payable management. According to Yungas, if the tool is adopted by its entire client base, it could generate up to US$13.8 million in annual revenue.

A platform to manage large networks

Founded in 2018, Yungas develops a platform that centralizes the communication, operation, training and management of franchises, own stores, distributors and other sales channels. The company claims to work with more than 100 major brands in Brazil and its clients include companies such as Burger King, Stone, Subway, L’Occitane, Remax, OdontoCompany and ZEISS.

In line with its growth, the company recently announced the incorporation of Petlove as a new client. As Yungas explained, the platform will support the communication, execution and management of the operation of the pet products and services company, with the aim of connecting people, processes and information to improve the efficiency and scalability of your business.

AI as the axis of your growth strategy

The company plans to use the fund to identify new startups that develop artificial intelligence-based solutions for franchises, distribution chains, retailers and companies with their own operations.

“Today, one of the biggest challenges for franchise networks is managing the financial health of franchisees, especially in daily operations,” said Guilherme Reitz, CEO of Yungas.

Currently, about 90% of the company’s client portfolio corresponds to franchise networks, although the strategy aims to expand its technology to other sectors and consolidate itself as a benchmark in the digital transformation of large operations.