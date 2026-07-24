Liverpool joins PuntoPost to accelerate the transformation of the last mile in Mexico

PuntoPost, the Mexican last-mile logistics startup founded by Alberto Leroy and Erick Guerrero, closes a US$4.8 million round with the participation of Liverpool as a new strategic investor, along with its previous backers 4Founders Capital, JME Ventures, Lanai and Inclimo.

Alberto Leroy has just led the expansion of InPost in Spain and Portugal, where he scaled the network from 3,000 to 12,000 points; Erick Guerrero was Mercado Libre’s director of operations for Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Chile. This combination of expertise explains the speed with which PuntoPost grew from zero to more than 2,000 delivery points in just 18 months.

The company’s model points to a specific problem: sending a package in Mexico can cost between US$8.57 and US$17.14, up to five times more than in European markets. PuntoPost solves this by converting groceries, stationery stores, pharmacies and neighborhood businesses into collection and delivery points, reducing costs between 60% and 80% compared to traditional schemes. Each affiliated business can generate up to an additional US$22.85 per day by operating as a delivery point.

Why Liverpool entered the cap table

Liverpool’s participation is not a passive financial investment: it is a strategic move by a retailer that competes directly with Amazon and Mercado Libre in speed and cost of deliveries. By joining PuntoPost, you gain access to an alternative last mile network that reduces your dependence on operators such as DHL, FedEx and Estafeta, and allows you to control a critical piece of your customers’ shopping experience. Among the clients that already use PuntoPost’s infrastructure are GoTrendier, Skydropex and Envía.com.

“E-commerce in Mexico needs a logistics infrastructure capable of growing at the same pace as digital sales. Our goal is to bring delivery points closer to people and offer a more efficient and accessible alternative for brands and consumers,” said Alberto Leroy, general director and co-founder of PuntoPost.

National expansion and new markets

The resources from the round will be used to accelerate national coverage, strengthen the commercial alliances team and develop the technological infrastructure to serve larger e-commerce companies. PuntoPost already operates in Mexico City, State of Mexico, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Guanajuato, Veracruz and Tabasco, and is preparing its arrival in Aguascalientes and Colima as part of its national coverage plan.

The entry of Inclimo, a Climate Tech fund, also reflects the environmental impact of the model: fewer kilometers traveled per delivery person means fewer CO2 emissions, a differential that positions PuntoPost not only as a logistics solution, but as a commitment to more sustainable urban mobility in Mexico.