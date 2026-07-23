Cashea raises US$100 million in the largest round for a Venezuelan startup

The Venezuelan fintech Cashea, founded by Pedro Julio Vallenilla Sosa, Ramón Lange Fernández, Nicolás Curat and Arnoldo J. Gabaldón, announced a financing round for US$100 million, the largest raised by a startup born in Venezuela. The operation brings together a Series A of US$40 million, closed in March 2026, and a Series B of US$60 million, completed in June.

The round included participation from Finsight Ventures, Spice Expeditions, Architect Capital, Washington University in St. Louis, Endeavor Catalyst, Krealo, Amador Holdings and NuMundo. With this investment, the company will seek to expand access to credit and develop new financial products, maintaining its focus exclusively on the Venezuelan market.

Cashea consolidates its leadership in the BNPL model

Founded in 2022, Cashea operates under the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) model, offering financing for purchases to consumers who, in many cases, do not have access to credit cards. The platform allows you to pay in installments for products such as appliances, electronics, fashion, pharmacy, home and services.

The company claims that it currently has more than 10 million user accounts, works with more than 40,000 businesses and has processed more than 100 million transactions, consolidating itself as one of the main players in the BNPL segment in Latin America. In addition, the new round surpasses the previous record for a Venezuelan startup, which was held by Yummy.

The company will expand its offer of financial services

With the new capital, Cashea plans to go beyond financing for purchases and develop new payments, savings and financial services solutions for both consumers and businesses.

“Every dollar will be invested in Venezuela,” said Pedro Vallenilla, founder and CEO of the company. The executive assured that the investment will expand the reach of the platform and continue rebuilding access to credit in a market where bank financing remains limited.