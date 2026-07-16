Innovation Smart District takes its ISD Tour 2026 through Latin America to connect startups with global investment

Innovation Smart District (ISD), the hub that seeks to consolidate itself as the Silicon Valley of Latin America from Panama, intensifies its regional presence through the ISD Tour 2026, a circuit that brings the message of technological entrepreneurship to the main innovation scenarios in the region. The initiative not only identifies entrepreneurial talent in each country, but also connects them with mentors, venture capital funds, corporations and strategic allies, opening a direct route to the most relevant investment scenarios in the world.

As part of this strategy, ISD took its proposal to the Banking Tech Summit, where Thelly Mapp, CMO of ISD, shared the stage with Marcelo Burman of Connecta B2B before leaders of banking and financial technology; and at the IA Festival, where Guillermo Malo de Molina, COO of ISD, addressed entrepreneurs and executives who are adopting artificial intelligence in their organizations.

The bet is clear: for an ecosystem to mature, the message of entrepreneurship must reach banks, large companies and decision makers who can become clients, allies and investors.

A circuit with winners and global reach

The ISD Tour 2026 already has its first champions: 3D Armour, winner of the Startup World Cup Costa Rica, and Venditek, who was crowned champion in Guatemala after winning among more than 50 participants, and who will represent the region in the Grand Final in San Francisco. Beyond the competition, each stop leaves an active network of entrepreneurs, investors and local allies that continues to generate opportunities for participating startups.

The next official stop will be El Salvador on July 28, where the search for talent will continue to compete for an investment prize of US$1 million against the most influential venture capital funds and family offices in the world.

Startups interested in joining the movement can find out the requirements at isdistrict.com.