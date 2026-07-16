The secret is in compatibility: Pros and cons of starting a business alone or with co-founders

SOMETHING YOU DON’T KNOW ABOUT THE CEO OF STUDYMODE.COM, PAPERCAMP.COM, AND MANY OTHER COMPANIES – BLAINE WESS

Who is Blaine Wess? the CEO of Studymode.com, papercamp.com, memorizar.com, and many other companies. How did you make your several millions? ? ? ? ? ? ? He is a magnificent scam artist who steals money from poor students, who are forced to sign memberships if they wish to have access to other students’ essays, papers. This happens on studymode.com, and I assume it happens across the other websites of the same class that you have. That happened to me, I started thinking and investigating their system. Students are scammed in uploading their assignments (even at the Master’s level). No wonder he amassed 1.5 million good quality essays without having to pay anything for them.

I will explain how he defrauds his students/members: He has put an option on his website that “you can have access to 6,000 essays if you upload your homework, or a good paper, case analysis, etc.” When you do that, your documentation is in your database and students can’t browse anything because everything is labeled “Premium” for which you must pay at least a month’s membership of $30.75. This is an incredible scam, worse than Wall Street America’s insolvency.

Before joining his websites months ago (I didn’t need the free option), I only paid and had no idea that he is such a scammer, until it happened to me. I wanted to try the option that was “free” and asked to upload my paper in exchange for a free one that I can download….. well after I uploaded the paper I did not have access to any 6,000 essays as promised, I was directed to a page with 3 documents to the eyebrows, none of this is of any use, and then to the remuneration for the “membership” page.

Because I needed the information I had to pay to access it…. Thus in recent years (since 1997) it has accumulated millions of essays through a scam by students, who end up paying for membership, when perhaps they need a research paper. He never paid for someone else’s work, but he is selling it to other students, and does not give, at least, access to what he is promising…the 6000 free essays. It’s terrible and he can’t continue no matter how rich he is. I am including a link where you can find student frustration with your method (those students who realized late what you are doing)

http://www.denunciaestafaporinternet.com/engano-buenas-tareas.html

I’m sure the rest of the members still haven’t a clue. It’s an amazing way to make easy money and a very degrading one when people are starving in their own country and are homeless or living soooo poor.

He has some pages on Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin acc, etc, etc, so he presents himself and the companies he has as the “Mother Teresa” of the world…. He has accumulated great wealth at his young age, and started with studymode.com, after that he expanded and expanded and expanded collecting more wealth and more wealth…. You complain about their practices and ask for your money back, but no one answers you. Their terms and conditions “suck big”.

Have you ever read? They decide to keep charging your CC for 100 months, if you are not on top of everything…. even though I could have signed for a month at a time. The experience of students with the situation studymode.com, papercamp.com, buonastareas.com, etc., is the situation of millions of students. I published a long post 3 hours ago about how the owner of studymode.com and other similar companies have been scamming people since their beginnings in 1997.

My message is no longer there. I will send you a link where you can read about it. Please share it on Facebook and the entire internet with your friends and with your friends. This Blaine Vess (big shot now millionaire) has built his millions this way, by stealing the intellectual property of millions of students and making them pay for it at the same time, paying him nothing for his work. Read more …. http://www.webutations.net/go/review/studymode.com

Try it yourself right now, so you won’t change the website http://www.studymode.com, papercamp.com, this website). I am sure all your websites run on the same system…. and please SHARE, SHARE SHARE, UNTIL YOUR TEAM DELETES IT!

! Just think!!!! why do you have to upload a document to a website that you are asking to pay for membership like that??? After your paper is uploaded, you will not have access to good information and are forced to pay membership…. It is a naive scheme, and only we, those who tried, realized that. Read my post (if it is not deleted or go to the link I posted) where you can read everything in detail.