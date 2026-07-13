Tec de Monterrey is looking for 10 EdTech founders from Latin America for its in-person accelerator 2026

The Institute for the Future of Education (IFE) of the Tecnológico de Monterrey opened the call for its EdTech Batch 2026 accelerator, looking for 10 educational technology founders from all over Latin America ready to scale their sales and expand in Mexico. The program, which has been supporting the education ecosystem in the region for five years, has evolved from its beginnings as the first EdTech incubator in Spanish in Latin America to become one of the most relevant accelerators in the sector.

In its last edition, the program brought together 10 founders from Chile, Colombia, Peru, Canada and Mexico for three months in Monterrey, with concrete results: an average increase of 30% in sales, 20 strategic visits to corporations and universities, 15 direct interactions with investors and 5 pilot programs closed with different organizations.

A program designed to connect and sell

Batch 2026 combines two weeks in Mexico City during Mexico Tech Week and two in-person weeks in Monterrey, in addition to participation in the IFE Conference 2027. The focus is clear: help foreign founders understand the Mexican market, generate traction in sales and connect directly with corporations, universities and local investors.

Since its first edition in 2022, the accelerator went from receiving 60 applications to more than 200 in its last generation, a reflection of the prestige it has gained among the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem. The program is aimed at startups with a focus on university education and Lifelong Learning, with validated MVP and ready to scale in Mexico.

Why apply and how to do it?

The accelerator doesn’t just offer connections: its track record shows that going through the program generates real business results. In the last batch, 5 pilot programs with organizations were closed, 5 Tec students were hired and the founders had direct access to emblematic buildings of the Monterrey innovation ecosystem such as the Expedition and the Innovation Hub.

Applications close on July 26 at tec.rs/accelerator26. The call is for EdTech founders from all over Latin America who are ready to temporarily move to Mexico and take advantage of one of the strongest innovation networks in the region.