Gopass acquires Pluxee in Colombia and consolidates itself as the largest mobility ecosystem in the country

Gopass, the Colombian mobility payments fintech founded in 2019 by Jorge Miguel Camacho, Felipe Samper, Alejandro Uribe and Felipe Ochoa, acquired the fleet expense control business of Pluxee, the French multinational formerly known as Sodexo.

The acquired asset, Pluxee Flotas Colombia, transports more than 18 million gallons of fuel per year, a volume that at current prices represents around US$130 million annually. The value of the transaction was not disclosed due to a confidentiality agreement between the parties.

“This is historic, because for a tech company it is not very common to buy an asset from a corporation of this level. The largest mobility player acquires the largest player in fleet control in Colombia,” says Jorge Miguel Camacho, co-founder and CEO of Gopass, in an interview with Portafolio.

An ecosystem that goes far beyond tolls.

GoPass was born as a toll payment platform, but today it generates more than 100 million transactions and appears in the lives of its users around eight times a month. Its offer includes payment for parking, fines, taxes, micro insurance and vehicle assistance, and this year it plans to deepen its commitment to insurance and incorporate credit products.

“We are no longer a company that only pays tolls; we are a company that makes more than 100 mobility transactions,” said Jorge Miguel Camacho.

With this acquisition, it plans to transform and replace Pluxee’s product under its own brand during the second half of the year. The company has been profitable since 2023, a job that the CEO attributes to the DNA of its founders, who built businesses for 15 years under bootstrapping models.

Mexico as a second front of expansion

Gopass has been operating in Mexico for a year and a half with its B2B fleet control solution, together with TeleVía, one of the main toll players in that country. Starting in January 2027, two company executives will move to Mexico to deepen the operation.

The company backed by Kaszek, Kfund and Qualcomm, which with Gopass made its first investment in Colombia and in the mobility sector, says it is closing new acquisitions and alliances in the Mexican market. Next month it will also launch a new technology product tied to Qualcomm’s work in vehicle technology.