Ábaco raises US$53 million and becomes the fintech with the largest capital raising in the history of Central America

Ábaco Technologies, the Salvadoran fintech founded in 2023 by Alejandro McCormack, Carlos Villalobos and Moisés Hasbún, closed a capital structure for US$53 million that makes it the fintech with the largest capital raising in the history of Central America.

The operation exceeds US$60 million accumulated since the company began operations and combines a warehouse facility led by Accial Capital together with Pomona Impact, plus a Seed round with the participation of Promotora Social México, Nazca Ventures, Alaya Capital, Caricaco Ventures and Innogen Capital, among others.

The structure also incorporates mechanisms enabled by the Digital Asset Issuance Law (LEAD) of El Salvador, with the support of INVEST, the Ministry of Economy and the recognition of CAF, becoming one of the first operations in the region to use token-based structuring as part of the collateral and capital efficiency framework.

Digital factoring in less than 24 hours

Ábaco allows SMEs to convert their accounts receivable into liquidity in less than 24 hours, and in some cases in just 8 minutes, without depending on personal or mortgage guarantees. Its proprietary risk engine combines artificial intelligence, big data and automation to analyze thousands of variables in real time. Since its founding, the company has originated more than US$100 million in credit, exceeded 3,000 registered companies and made more than 25,000 disbursements.

The impact is already measurable among its clients: 95% accelerated their growth after accessing financing, 91% expanded their client portfolio, 97% managed to negotiate better conditions with suppliers and 69% increased their payroll.

“Each company that obtains liquidity on time can accept new contracts, hire more people and grow faster. That is the impact we seek to scale,” said Carlos Villalobos, co-founder of the company.

A signal for the entire regional ecosystem

With the new resources, Ábaco plans to originate more than US$350 million in credit over the next 24 months, expand its reach to more than 10,000 SMEs and consolidate operations in El Salvador, Guatemala and Costa Rica.

“This uprising represents much more than a financial achievement. It is a sign that from Central America it is possible to build companies capable of attracting world-class institutional capital to solve one of the biggest challenges in the region: access to financing for SMEs,” said Alejandro McCormack, CEO and co-founder of Ábaco.