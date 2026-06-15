Cobre and Toku join forces to move more than US$200 million a year in real-time payments in Mexico

Cobre, the Colombian fintech founded in 2020 by José Vicente Gedeón, Felipe Gedeón, Alberto Chejne and José Donato, announced a strategic alliance with Toku, a Chilean firm specialized in recurring payments founded in 2020 by Cristina Etcheberry, Francisca Noguera and Enzo Tamburini. The objective: promote the mobilization of more than US$200 million annually through real-time payments in Mexico.

Specifically, the integration will combine Cobre’s enterprise payments infrastructure with Toku’s collections platform. In this way, collection and conciliation processes will be enabled through the Interbank Electronic Payment System (SPEI) of the Bank of Mexico, available 24 hours a day, all year round. Thus, Toku business clients will be able to receive, confirm and reconcile payments without depending on banking hours.

Collection cycle automation

In this context, the alliance is aimed at industries such as telecommunications, insurance, education, basic services and subscription models, where recurring collections are critical for daily operations. According to Natalia Vásquez, Cobre country manager, “what this integration does is automate the entire collection cycle, from the moment the collection is generated until the resources are made available to the client. In other words, everything happens in real time.”

In addition, the integration will allow centralizing processes that range from collection generation to automatic payment confirmation and reconciliation. At the same time, these flows will be synchronized directly with accounting systems and ERP platforms, reducing operational friction.

A system that is growing strongly

On the other hand, the alliance occurs at a time of strong growth of the SPEI in Mexico. During 2025, the system processed more than 7,000 million operations, which represents an increase of close to 40% compared to the previous year, according to Banxico data. In fact, projections suggest that in 2026 transfers via SPEI could surpass payments with debit and credit cards in volume.

In line with this, Vásquez highlighted that “immediacy, interoperability and permanent operation are no longer an additional attribute, but a market need.” In addition, He announced that the figure of US$200 million is only a starting point, since the company seeks to expand this model to other industries, such as mobility and communications.