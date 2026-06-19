Telepathy AI closes Series A in health with a16z to scale its AI doctor in the region

Telepathy AI, the Colombian healthtech founded in 2025 by Nicolás Abad and Tomás Giraldo and incubated at Stanford, closed a Series A round of US$33 million led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), consolidating the largest investment in digital health in Latin America. Added to its US$9 million seed round closed in October 2025, the company has accumulated US$42 million raised in less than a year.

Important profiles also participated in the round: David Vélez, founder of Nubank; Simón Borrero, founder of Rappi; and Shyam Sankar, CTO of Palantir. The funds that accompanied the seed A-Star, Abstract, Canary, Picus and SV Angel also doubled their bet in this new round. From a16z they pointed out that the decision to invest was not difficult: “we simply saw them clearly as the winners,” according to El Colombiano.

An AI co-pilot for Latin American doctors

The Telepathy platform works as a clinical assistant that listens to the doctor-patient consultation in real time and, without the doctor having to write, automatically writes the draft of the medical history. Added to this is a clinical decision support module, a medical chat with AI trained on validated clinical information, and a quality audit system to reduce errors and glosses. At the Mater Dei Hospital in Brazil, doctors use the tool on average 8 hours a day and recover 1.7 hours a day that they previously spent on documentation.

The story behind the startup has a personal origin: Nicolás Abad’s father, a renowned ophthalmologist in Medellín nicknamed “Telepathy” for his extraordinary memory, died at the age of 58 due to an avoidable drug interaction. A few days later, ChatGPT was launched. “This is the product that would have saved my father as a patient and that he would have loved to have as a doctor,” said the founder.

Regional expansion and an ambitious goal

With the new resources, Telepathy will seek to consolidate its presence in Chile, Mexico and Argentina during this year, while maintaining active operations in Brazil and Colombia. The company aims to reach half of the 1.9 million doctors in Latin America by the end of 2027, and has expansion plans to India, Africa and Southeast Asia.

Tomás Giraldo described the moment as historic for the health sector in the region, as it was “the largest Series A ever seen in the health sector in Latin America,” although he insisted that the money raised is just an opportunity: “we have not reached where we want to go, we have a long way to go.”