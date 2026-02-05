Clara renews US$150 million credit line with Goldman Sachs and exceeds US$250 million in debt capacity

Clara, a Mexican fintech that simplifies corporate expense management, renewed its credit line with Goldman Sachs for US$150 million, consolidating its total debt capacity at more than US$250 million. This figure includes credit facilities structured during 2025 with institutions such as International Finance Corporation (IFC), Covalto, BBVA Spark and General Catalyst’s Customer Value Fund (CVF).

Founded in 2020 by Gerry Giacomán Colyer (CEO), Clara has positioned itself as the leading corporate payments solution in Latin America by offering a comprehensive platform that combines business credit cards, SPEI payments, financing and invoice management in a single ecosystem. The company currently processes more than one transaction per second, serving more than 20,000 customers in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia.

The financing will allow the fintech to scale its portfolio of solutions, which includes virtual and physical corporate cards, bill payment, cross-border transactions and Clara TravelPay, a platform designed for companies to comprehensively manage their business trips. This last product responds to the growing need of corporations to centralize and optimize expenses related to executive mobility.

Clara Intelligence™ and financial automation

Clara’s technological differentiation is in Clara Intelligence™, an AI agent that analyzes financial data, answers questions and delivers reports complete with graphs and recommendations. This tool identifies savings opportunities such as duplicate subscriptions, changes in service values, increases in spending in specific businesses and comparisons with other companies in the same sector.

The platform automatically converts tickets into CFDI (Digital Tax Receipt over the Internet), ensuring that companies do not lose tax deductibility. Additionally, each expense follows company-defined policies without manual effort, eliminating everyday complications and ensuring end-to-end visibility with fewer errors and more control.

Among its portfolio of corporate clients, Smart Fit, Holcim, OCESA, Viva Aerobus and the Mexican Stock Exchange stand out, demonstrating adoption in diverse sectors from fitness and construction to entertainment and aviation. This support from Goldman Sachs was key for Clara to expand its attention from the SME segment to the middle market and large corporations.

Verticalization with strategic alliances

In parallel with the credit renewal, Clara announced a partnership with Mastercard and L’Oréal to launch co-branded corporate credit cards aimed specifically at beauty professionals and salons in Mexico. This verticalization strategy seeks to offer benefits and conditions adapted to the operational particularities of specific industries, beyond generic expense management solutions.

The fintech operates under local regulations in each country with international Mastercard acceptance, eliminating unnecessary commissions and taxes for currency exchange. Its platform allows real-time visibility of all transactions, assignment of custom limits, automatic notifications, and organization of expenses by team member, department, and geographic location.

Since its US$3.5 million pre-seed round led by General Catalyst, Clara has raised multiple rounds of financing backed by funds such as Coatue, DST Global Partners, monashees and Kaszek Ventures, consolidating itself as one of the fastest growing Latin American unicorns.